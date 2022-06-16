English  
The reopening of the Denpasar-Dili route will have a positive impact on Indonesia and Timor Leste. (Photo: medcom.id)
Bali Airport Serving Citilink Indonesia's Denpasar-Dili Route

English bali Timor Leste tourism
Antara • 16 June 2022 15:02
Badung: The I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport, Bali, is serving state-run Citilink Indonesia airlines’ newly reopened round-trip route between Denpasar and Dili, Timor Leste.
 
"The reopening of the Denpasar-Dili route will have a positive impact on Indonesia and Timor Leste, and will accelerate the recovery of both countries' tourism sector," general manager of I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport, Handy Heryudhitiawan, explained in Badung district, Bali, on Wednesday.
 
Citilink Indonesia is operating the Denpasar-Dili round-trip flight on Mondays and Fridays. The airline’s Airbus A320 aircraft departs from Denpasar at 9:25 a.m. local time and lands in Dili at 12:20 p.m. local time.

Then, the flight back from Dili to Denpasar departs at 1:20 p.m. local time.
 
Heryudhitiawan said that the airport enthusiastically welcomes the re-operation of Citilink Indonesia's Denpasar-Dili route, which would certainly increase the number of passengers at Bali Airport.
 
Currently, the Bali Airport is serving international flights to 11 countries operated by 19 airlines, he added.
 
As of June 12, 2022, I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport has served 126,356 international passengers, with the average number of passengers reaching 10,529 per day.
 
"The number of international passengers at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport continues to increase, along with the number of routes that have begun to re-operate. We, as the airport operator, are certainly very enthusiastic about this," he said.
 
Meanwhile, president director of Citilink, Dewa Kadek Rai, said that business travelers and tourists will hopefully find the Denpasar-Dili flight reopening convenient.
 
"We hope that this can be a good start for the reopening of Citilink international routes and can contribute to the economic and tourism recovery between countries," Rai said.

 
(WAH)
