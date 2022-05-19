English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin (Photo: MI/Rommy Pujianto)
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin (Photo: MI/Rommy Pujianto)

Respect Helsinki MoU to Preserve Peace in Aceh: VP Ma'ruf

English vice president maruf amin aceh aceh province
Antara • 19 May 2022 16:39
Jakarta: Vice President Ma'ruf Amin urged stakeholders in Aceh to preserve peace, as enumerated by the Helsinki MoU to end the decades-long Aceh conflict, in order to further develop the province and the people's livelihood.
 
"With peace, (Aceh) has experienced various changes, as the central government can construct dams and toll roads as well as advance education and higher education (for Aceh). We need to preserve this and not ruin our progress," Amin remarked while receiving the visit of Aceh University Rectors Forum members at the official residence here on Wednesday (May 18), as per the release on Thursday.
 
The vice president emphasized that in order to preserve peace in Aceh, Muslims in the province need to comprehend religious moderation that has been among the nation's principles.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Religious moderation means to be a real Muslim, and they must respect the national consensus that has been agreed upon in the framework of the Indonesian nation, and for the Aceh people, to also respect the Helsinki MoU, he noted.
 
"We want a conducive environment in Aceh, yet we must also offer them a comprehension of Islam. Religious moderation means we must agree to the consensus. If other regions have only one consensus -- the national consensus -- then Aceh people also have the Helsinki consensus," Amin remarked.
 
Meanwhile, Rector of North Aceh-based Malikussaleh University Herman Fithra expressed optimism that perpetual peace in Aceh would enable the province to provide equal justice and prosperity to the Aceh people.
 
"We all have the same hope that our peace will be eternal and continues to the future, and the Aceh people can receive justice and prosperity. (We believe) this will focus on economic matters," Fithra remarked.
 
Moreover, Rector of Central Aceh-based Takengon State Islamic Institute, Zulkarnain, noted that religious moderation programs, promoted by the Religious Affairs Ministry in Aceh, have received a positive response.
 
The government must enhance its support for the program, especially programs organized in state Islamic educational institutes in Aceh, he emphasized.
 
"(We hope that) religious moderation programs implemented in Aceh Islamic educational institutes, such as the 'Religious Moderation Home' program, can be supported more by the vice president through the Religious Affairs Ministry," the rector stated.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesian Navy Commanders Must Enhance Combat Instincts: Chief of Staff

Indonesian Navy Commanders Must Enhance Combat Instincts: Chief of Staff

English
TNI AL
ASEAN's Recovery Momentum Vulnerable to Global Challenges

ASEAN's Recovery Momentum Vulnerable to Global Challenges

English
asean
BI's Survey Indicates Increasing Corporate Demand for Financing in April

BI's Survey Indicates Increasing Corporate Demand for Financing in April

English
finance
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Sri Mulyani Pangkas Defisit APBN 2022 Jadi 4,5% PDB
Ekonomi

Sri Mulyani Pangkas Defisit APBN 2022 Jadi 4,5% PDB

Kasus Covid-19 di Indonesia Bertambah 318 Hari Ini
Nasional

Kasus Covid-19 di Indonesia Bertambah 318 Hari Ini

Faksi Palestina Bersiap Tempur untuk Terobos Blokade Laut Gaza
Internasional

Faksi Palestina Bersiap Tempur untuk Terobos Blokade Laut Gaza

Indonesia Sabet Emas Catur Rapid Putri
Olahraga

Indonesia Sabet Emas Catur Rapid Putri

Bamsoet Ingin Pengembangan Sirkuit Sentul Dilakukan Secara Matang
Otomotif

Bamsoet Ingin Pengembangan Sirkuit Sentul Dilakukan Secara Matang

Kemendikbudristek: Masuk PTN Bukan Segalanya
Pendidikan

Kemendikbudristek: Masuk PTN Bukan Segalanya

Cara Uninstall Aplikasi di Windows 11
Teknologi

Cara Uninstall Aplikasi di Windows 11

Taylor Swift Diberi Gelar Doktor Kehormatan Seni Rupa
Hiburan

Taylor Swift Diberi Gelar Doktor Kehormatan Seni Rupa

5 Kesalahan saat Mendekorasi Rumah Bergaya Bohemian
Properti

5 Kesalahan saat Mendekorasi Rumah Bergaya Bohemian

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!