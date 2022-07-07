President Jokowi, First Lady Iriana Distribute Social Aid at Petisah Market

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and First Lady Iriana offered social assistance by distributing business capital assistance (BMK) and cash for buying cooking oil (BLT) to communities and traders at Petisah Market, Medan, North Sumatra, Thursday.
At 8 a.m. local time, Jokowi and Iriana, who arrived at Petisah Market, were warmly welcomed by traders and the public in the market, citing information from the Presidential Secretariat here on Thursday.
Jokowi immediately distributed several BMKs and BLT for cooking oil at the Petisah Market.
Before entering the market, the President and the First Lady had bought goods from hawkers and satay sellers.
Yunita, a satay seller, said she was elated to meet the president, who bought her food. She also hoped to be invited to the State Palace someday.
"Alhamdulillah (Thank God), (when) we called Mr. Jokowi, he responded, he bought (my food), and he even gave a package of essential goods (sembako). I am very happy, rarely able to meet Indonesia's Head of State. I want Mr. Jokowi to invite me to the State Palace," Yunita stated.
After buying the satay, Jokowi and Iriana entered the market and approached a fruit and vegetable merchant. The president then proceeded to buy corn, while Mrs. Iriana bought kuweni mango and guava.
"Actually, the corn was priced at Rp36 thousand but was paid Rp200 thousand for it by him. Thank you very much sir, I got sustenance. It is great that Mr. Jokowi came to Petisah Market," Sopiana, a corn seller, stated.
Apart from handing out social assistance to traders, Jokowi also gave cash aid to motor rickshaw drivers.
Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Governor of North Sumatra Edy Rahmayadi, and Mayor of Medan Bobby Nasution accompanied the President and the First Lady during their visit.