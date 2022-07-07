English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

President Jokowi, First Lady Iriana Distribute Social Aid at Petisah Market

Antara • 07 July 2022 13:45
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and First Lady Iriana offered social assistance by distributing business capital assistance (BMK) and cash for buying cooking oil (BLT) to communities and traders at Petisah Market, Medan, North Sumatra, Thursday.
 
At 8 a.m. local time, Jokowi and  Iriana, who arrived at Petisah Market, were warmly welcomed by traders and the public in the market, citing information from the Presidential Secretariat here on Thursday.
 
Jokowi immediately distributed several BMKs and BLT for cooking oil at the Petisah Market.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Before entering the market, the President and the First Lady had bought goods from hawkers and satay sellers.
 
Yunita, a satay seller, said she was elated to meet the president, who bought her food. She also hoped to be invited to the State Palace someday.
 
"Alhamdulillah (Thank God), (when) we called Mr. Jokowi, he responded, he bought (my food), and he even gave a package of essential goods (sembako). I am very happy, rarely able to meet Indonesia's Head of State. I want Mr. Jokowi to invite me to the State Palace," Yunita stated.
 
After buying the satay, Jokowi and Iriana entered the market and approached a fruit and vegetable merchant. The president then proceeded to buy corn, while Mrs. Iriana bought kuweni mango and guava.
 
"Actually, the corn was priced at Rp36 thousand but was paid Rp200 thousand for it by him. Thank you very much sir, I got sustenance. It is great that Mr. Jokowi came to Petisah Market," Sopiana, a corn seller, stated.
 
Apart from handing out social assistance to traders, Jokowi also gave cash aid to motor rickshaw drivers.
 
Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Governor of North Sumatra Edy Rahmayadi, and Mayor of Medan Bobby Nasution accompanied the President and the First Lady during their visit.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
India Reiterates Support for Indonesia's G20 Presidency

India Reiterates Support for Indonesia's G20 Presidency

English
India
Indonesia, China Discuss Regional Stability, Ukraine Crisis

Indonesia, China Discuss Regional Stability, Ukraine Crisis

English
china
Indonesia, South Africa Agree to Further Increase Bilateral Trade

Indonesia, South Africa Agree to Further Increase Bilateral Trade

English
africa
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Jokowi Ajak Seluruh Pihak Bersinergi Menurunkan Angka <i>Stunting</i>
Nasional

Jokowi Ajak Seluruh Pihak Bersinergi Menurunkan Angka Stunting

3 Aspek Pengembangan New Toyota Calya
Otomotif

3 Aspek Pengembangan New Toyota Calya

Meski Angka Inflasi Tinggi, Target Investasi Rp1.200 Triliun Optimistis Tercapai
Ekonomi

Meski Angka Inflasi Tinggi, Target Investasi Rp1.200 Triliun Optimistis Tercapai

Biden Batalkan Penunjukan Afghanistan sebagai Sekutu Utama Non-NATO
Internasional

Biden Batalkan Penunjukan Afghanistan sebagai Sekutu Utama Non-NATO

Nathalie Holscher Gugat Cerai Sule
Hiburan

Nathalie Holscher Gugat Cerai Sule

Siap-siap, LPDP Bakal Buka Beasiswa untuk Santri
Pendidikan

Siap-siap, LPDP Bakal Buka Beasiswa untuk Santri

10 Legenda Sepak Bola yang Nomor Punggungnya Dipensiunkan
Olahraga

10 Legenda Sepak Bola yang Nomor Punggungnya Dipensiunkan

Tokyo Game Show 2022 Digelar September, tak Lagi Virtual
Teknologi

Tokyo Game Show 2022 Digelar September, tak Lagi Virtual

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!