Some 1,188 COVID-19 Patients Hospitalized in Bali: Health Agency

Denpasar: The Bali Provincial Health Service confirmed that as of February 13, some 1,188 COVID-19 positive patients, or 6.02 percent of the total positive confirmed cases in the area, were treated at several referral hospitals.
"The number of active cases on February 13 totalled 19,743. Apart from being treated at various referral hospitals, the majority of 17,629 (89.29 percent) patients underwent self-isolation," Acting Head of the Bali Provincial Health Service Made Rentin noted on Monday.
He later remarked that the other 926 patients, or 4.69 percent, were treated in a centralized isolation area readied by the Bali provincial government and local district and city governments.
"Patients treated at referral hospitals experienced moderate to severe symptoms. Meanwhile, patients with mild symptoms opted to conduct self-isolation or were being treated in a centralized isolation area," he stated.
Rentin, concurrently secretary of the Bali Province COVID-19 Handling Task Force, stated that currently, there were 30 centralized isolation places, with a total of 1,946 beds.
"Some 926 beds at centralized isolation places had been occupied, while 1,020 beds were still available," Rentin remarked.
The task force secretary noted that of the nine districts and cities in Bali, only one district, Bangli, was included in the Yellow Zone, or low risk, for COVID-19 transmission.
Meanwhile, the other eight districts and cities -- Denpasar City, Badung District, Tabanan, Gianyar, Klungkung, Karangasem, Jembrana, and Buleleng -- are included in the Orange Zone, or moderate risk, for COVID-19 transmission.
Amid the surge in cases of the Omicron variant, with over a thousand per day, the Bali Provincial Health Service reminded the community to implement health protocols and urged the unvaccinated populace to receive the COVID-19 vaccination without further ado.
"Even if you are already vaccinated, you must comply with the health protocols," Rentin stressed.
The task force secretary drew emphasis on the importance of health protocols to protect the community, prevent the emergence of new variants, curb the spread of COVID-19, and keep hospitals and health workers safe.