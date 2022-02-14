English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Patients treated at referral hospitals experienced moderate to severe symptoms. (Photo: medcom.id)
Patients treated at referral hospitals experienced moderate to severe symptoms. (Photo: medcom.id)

Some 1,188 COVID-19 Patients Hospitalized in Bali: Health Agency

English bali covid-19 covid-19 patients
Antara • 14 February 2022 18:19
Denpasar: The Bali Provincial Health Service confirmed that as of February 13, some 1,188 COVID-19 positive patients, or 6.02 percent of the total positive confirmed cases in the area, were treated at several referral hospitals.
 
"The number of active cases on February 13 totalled 19,743. Apart from being treated at various referral hospitals, the majority of 17,629 (89.29 percent) patients underwent self-isolation," Acting Head of the Bali Provincial Health Service Made Rentin noted on Monday.
 
He later remarked that the other 926 patients, or 4.69 percent, were treated in a centralized isolation area readied by the Bali provincial government and local district and city governments.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Patients treated at referral hospitals experienced moderate to severe symptoms. Meanwhile, patients with mild symptoms opted to conduct self-isolation or were being treated in a centralized isolation area," he stated.
 
Rentin, concurrently secretary of the Bali Province COVID-19 Handling Task Force, stated that currently, there were 30 centralized isolation places, with a total of 1,946 beds.
 
"Some 926 beds at centralized isolation places had been occupied, while 1,020 beds were still available," Rentin remarked.
 
The task force secretary noted that of the nine districts and cities in Bali, only one district, Bangli, was included in the Yellow Zone, or low risk, for COVID-19 transmission.
 
Meanwhile, the other eight districts and cities -- Denpasar City, Badung District, Tabanan, Gianyar, Klungkung, Karangasem, Jembrana, and Buleleng -- are included in the Orange Zone, or moderate risk, for COVID-19 transmission.
 
Amid the surge in cases of the Omicron variant, with over a thousand per day, the Bali Provincial Health Service reminded the community to implement health protocols and urged the unvaccinated populace to receive the COVID-19 vaccination without further ado.
 
"Even if you are already vaccinated, you must comply with the health protocols," Rentin stressed.
 
The task force secretary drew emphasis on the importance of health protocols to protect the community, prevent the emergence of new variants, curb the spread of COVID-19, and keep hospitals and health workers safe. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Minister Highlights 3 Keys to Tourism Sector Recovery in Indonesia

Minister Highlights 3 Keys to Tourism Sector Recovery in Indonesia

English
tourism
Jakarta's COVID-19 Hospital Bed Occupancy Rate Declines to 59%

Jakarta's COVID-19 Hospital Bed Occupancy Rate Declines to 59%

English
jakarta
135.8 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

135.8 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Taliban Minta 229 Profesor Afghanistan untuk Pulang dan Membangun Negeri
Internasional

Taliban Minta 229 Profesor Afghanistan untuk Pulang dan Membangun Negeri

Begini Manfaat Presidensi G20 bagi Indonesia
Ekonomi

Begini Manfaat Presidensi G20 bagi Indonesia

Pemerintah Berencana Hapus Karantina Terpusat Pelaku Perjalanan Luar Negeri
Nasional

Pemerintah Berencana Hapus Karantina Terpusat Pelaku Perjalanan Luar Negeri

Dibantai Barito Putera, Persipura Kembali ke Zona Degradasi
Olahraga

Dibantai Barito Putera, Persipura Kembali ke Zona Degradasi

Ivan Reitman, Sutradara Ghostbusters Meninggal Dunia
Hiburan

Ivan Reitman, Sutradara Ghostbusters Meninggal Dunia

Sirkuit Mandalika Dikeluhkan Kotor, Ini Spesifikasi Lintasan
Otomotif

Sirkuit Mandalika Dikeluhkan Kotor, Ini Spesifikasi Lintasan

Pendaftaran SNMPTN 2022 Dibuka Hari Ini, Ini <i>Link</i> dan Cara Daftar
Pendidikan

Pendaftaran SNMPTN 2022 Dibuka Hari Ini, Ini Link dan Cara Daftar

Dukung Esports Indonesia, IESPA Kini Bernaung ke PBESI
Teknologi

Dukung Esports Indonesia, IESPA Kini Bernaung ke PBESI

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya
Properti

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!