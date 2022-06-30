Second Home Visa Allows Long-Term Stay for Foreigners in Indonesia: Minister

Jakarta: The second home visa scheme provides an opportunity for foreign nationals, particularly the elderly, to secure a long-term stay in Indonesia, Minister of Law and Human Rights Yasonna Hamonangan Laoly stated.
The minister earlier attended the event to disseminate information on Indonesian nationality and immigration laws at the Indonesian Consulate General in San Fransisco, the United States.
The Law on Job Creation has codified new policies on the duties and functions of the Law and Human Rights Ministry, including the recognition of sole proprietorship and the new second home visa scheme, he pointed out.
Laoly noted that foreign nationals looking to spend their retirement in Indonesia and those keen to stay for the long term in Indonesia yet not qualified for other residence permits can avail the new visa scheme.
Laoly clarified that second home visa applicants must fulfil requirements, including proving that their presence will benefit the national economy.
Meanwhile, Director of Immigration Residence Permit of the ministry's Director General of Immigration, Pramella Yunidar Pasaribu, reaffirmed the agency's function to provide visa and residence permit services for former Indonesian nationals seeking to return to Indonesia.
"The purpose is (to help them) partake as a facilitator in development of the national economy," she remarked.
The director emphasized that Law No. 6 of 2011 on Immigration and Government Regulation No. 31 of 2013 should be observed before applying for residence permits, including for the second home visa.
Former Indonesian nationals are allowed to work according to rights conferred by holders of permanent residence permits, stay in Indonesia longer, and own properties subject to the prevailing laws, she noted.
"This is the strategic role of immigration as the facilitator of national economic development," Pasaribu remarked.