Jokowi Inaugurates Balige Bypass Road

Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) started his working visit of North Sumatra Province by inaugurating the Balige Bypass Road in Balige Sub-district, Toba District, on Wednesday.
According to the press bureau of the Presidential Secretariat, the inauguration was carried out by signing an inscription.
Director general of highways at the Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Ministry, Hedy Rahadian, informed that the construction of the road had been implemented in stages over five years and cost Rp176 billion.
The infrastructure has been built to prevent traffic jams, which are common in the sub-district and its surrounding areas, he said.
"People do not have to pass Balige sub-district if they do not need to. They can now go through this ring road instead," the director general added.
He said he hoped that the 9.8-kilometer (km) road would improve accessibility to areas around the sub-district for the community.
"Hence, it can encourage the development of Balige sub-district in future," he added.
A local resident, Rohana Simanjuntak, said that the road would shorten her travel time.
"Earlier, I had to go through the Balige sub-district, which took a lot of time because usually there was a traffic jam. Thus, the bypass road is very helpful since I can save about 15 minutes of my travel time,” she elaborated.
Furthermore, she thanked President Widodo for the establishment of the road.
She also said she hoped that the infrastructure would be maintained well so its benefits for the community are sustained over the long term.
The inauguration ceremony was also attended by Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan; Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno; PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono; Governor of North Sumatra, Edy Rahmayadi; and Toba District Head Poltak Sitorus.
The President and his entourage are on a two-day working visit in North Sumatra province, which ends February 3, 2022.