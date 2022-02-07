English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:MI/Vicky Gustiawan)
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:MI/Vicky Gustiawan)

Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treats 5.546 COVID-19 Patients

English jakarta covid-19 covid-19 patients
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 07 February 2022 13:24
Jakarta: Some 5,546 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's COVID-19 Task Force.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital was down by 315.
 
"The number declined by 315," said Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Monday.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
 
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the emergency hospital has accommodated more than 145,000 COVID-19 patients from all around Indonesia, especially Greater Jakarta region.
 
During the peak of last year's Delta wave, the apartment complex could accommodate up to 7,000 covid-19 patients.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Over 131.1 Million people in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 131.1 Million people in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
covid-19
Indonesia Records 26,121 New COVID-19 Cases, 82 Deaths

Indonesia Records 26,121 New COVID-19 Cases, 82 Deaths

English
indonesian government
Govt, WFP Launch Digital Campaign to Promote Healthy Eating among Indonesian Adolescents

Govt, WFP Launch Digital Campaign to Promote Healthy Eating among Indonesian Adolescents

English
health
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
131,1 Juta Warga Tuntas Divaksinasi Lengkap per 7 Februari
Nasional

131,1 Juta Warga Tuntas Divaksinasi Lengkap per 7 Februari

Resmi, IIMS 2022 Diundur!
Otomotif

Resmi, IIMS 2022 Diundur!

Penanganan Pandemi Masih Bayangi Pertumbuhan Ekonomi 2022
Ekonomi

Penanganan Pandemi Masih Bayangi Pertumbuhan Ekonomi 2022

Begini Tahap Uji Klinik Vaksin Merah Putih
Pendidikan

Begini Tahap Uji Klinik Vaksin Merah Putih

Mulai 21 Februari, Australia Buka Perbatasan untuk Semua Pemegang Visa
Internasional

Mulai 21 Februari, Australia Buka Perbatasan untuk Semua Pemegang Visa

NBA: Kalah dari 76ers, Bulls Turun dari Puncak Klasemen
Olahraga

NBA: Kalah dari 76ers, Bulls Turun dari Puncak Klasemen

Ayahnya Kalah Pertandingan Ping Pong, Dukungan Anak Desta Bikin Terharu
Hiburan

Ayahnya Kalah Pertandingan Ping Pong, Dukungan Anak Desta Bikin Terharu

Apple Berencana Ungkap iPhone SE 5G Bulan Maret
Teknologi

Apple Berencana Ungkap iPhone SE 5G Bulan Maret

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya
Properti

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!