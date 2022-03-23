Tonga Receives Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines through Australia-UNICEF Partnership

Nuku'alofa: Australia has provided 54,990 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to the Kingdom of Tonga today as part of a partnership with UNICEF to support the country’s national vaccine rollout.
"This is indeed timely and needed assistance. We have been preparing the cold chain storage and eagerly awaited the vaccines' arrival. We are thankful to the Government of Australia for this timely assistance since the Pfizer vaccines have just finished. Our teams are prepared to deploy the vaccines, so our people are better protected. This is not the first time Australia has helped and we look forward to your continued support in future. Thank you also to UNICEF for its key role in facilitating the logistics and necessary training so that we are ready for deployment," said Dr. Saia Piukala, Minister of Health of Tonga, in a media release on Wednesday.
The Kingdom of Tonga is currently experiencing their first COVID-19 outbreak, making the arrival of these vaccines all the more important.
"UNICEF is pleased that we are able to provide timely support to the strong efforts by the Government and front-line health workers to keep the virus at bay," said UNICEF Pacific Representative, Jonathan Veitch.
"We thank the Government of Australia for the enduring and strong partnership to ensure communities, especially the most vulnerable and children, are protected from the threats posed by COVID-19," Veitch added.
These doses of Pfizer vaccines will be used in the Kingdom’s COVID-19 booster programme. 47 per cent of those aged 18 years and above have already received a booster dose.
These vaccines will enable the Ministry of Health to continue to expand their booster campaign to comprehensively cover the Kingdom of Tonga, ensuring that everyone can access boosters, including those in the outer islands.
Australia, UNICEF, and the Kingdom of Tonga will continue working together to save lives, build strong and resilient health systems and advance economic recovery from COVID-19.