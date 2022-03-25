English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.(Photo:Medcom.id)
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.(Photo:Medcom.id)

156.6 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 vaccine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 25 March 2022 18:00
Jakarta: Some 299,923 people received their second dose of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 156,636,335, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Friday.
 
Meanwhile, 166,512 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 195,533,337.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 4,857 COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 5,991,687.
 
From Thursday noon to Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased 14,710 to 5,691,220.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 120 to 154,463.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Adds 4,857 COVID-19 Cases, 120 Deaths

Indonesia Adds 4,857 COVID-19 Cases, 120 Deaths

English
covid-19
Indonesia Opens Up Cooperation on Clean Energy Technology: Minister

Indonesia Opens Up Cooperation on Clean Energy Technology: Minister

English
energy
Jakarta Starts Easing COVID-19 Restrictions in Stages: Deputy Governor

Jakarta Starts Easing COVID-19 Restrictions in Stages: Deputy Governor

English
jakarta
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Jokowi Berkomitmen Tak Wariskan Proyek Infrastruktur Mangkrak
Nasional

Jokowi Berkomitmen Tak Wariskan Proyek Infrastruktur Mangkrak

New 2008 SUV, Jawaban Peugeot untuk Bertarung di Kelas SUV Kompak
Otomotif

New 2008 SUV, Jawaban Peugeot untuk Bertarung di Kelas SUV Kompak

Sri Mulyani Mengeluh Banyak Daerah Bergantung dari Transferan Dana Pusat
Ekonomi

Sri Mulyani Mengeluh Banyak Daerah Bergantung dari Transferan Dana Pusat

Rektor ITB Tegaskan SBM ITB Sejajar dengan Fakultas Lain
Pendidikan

Rektor ITB Tegaskan SBM ITB Sejajar dengan Fakultas Lain

Biden: Rusia Bisa Hadiri KTT G20 Asalkan Indonesia Undang Ukraina
Internasional

Biden: Rusia Bisa Hadiri KTT G20 Asalkan Indonesia Undang Ukraina

Akademi Esports Garudaku Dibuka, Siapkan Talenta Esports Nasional
Teknologi

Akademi Esports Garudaku Dibuka, Siapkan Talenta Esports Nasional

NoizeKilla: Instrumen Musik Tradisional Punya Frekuensi Menyembuhkan
Hiburan

NoizeKilla: Instrumen Musik Tradisional Punya Frekuensi Menyembuhkan

Play-off Kualifikasi Piala Dunia 2022: Wales dan Swedia Menang
Olahraga

Play-off Kualifikasi Piala Dunia 2022: Wales dan Swedia Menang

Arti Warna Hijau dalam Ilmu Feng Shui
Properti

Arti Warna Hijau dalam Ilmu Feng Shui

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!