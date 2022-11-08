English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The Indonesian Health Ministry distributed some 7.5 million doses of imported COVID-19 vaccines. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Indonesian Health Ministry distributed some 7.5 million doses of imported COVID-19 vaccines. (Photo: medcom.id)

Govt Distributes 7.5 Million Doses of COVID-19 Booster Vaccines across Indonesia

Antara • 08 November 2022 20:02
Jakarta: The Indonesian Health Ministry distributed some 7.5 million doses of imported COVID-19 vaccines to meet the requirement for booster doses in the community in all regions.
 
"So far, we have distributed 2.5 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine and five million doses of vaccine from the Covax facility," the ministry's Secretary General Kunta Wibawa Dasa Nugraha stated at the press conference held to mark the 58th National Health Day 2022 in Jakarta on Tuesday.
 
He noted that the government took the procurement of imported vaccines while awaiting domestic vaccine production that had currently begun.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The domestic vaccines are the primary and booster doses of the IndoVac vaccine produced by PT Bio Farma and the primary dose of InaVac vaccine produced by PT Biotis Pharmaceutical Indonesia.
 
"Hopefully, we can meet the vaccine needs in the country," he added.
 
Nugraha stated that the transition from a pandemic to an endemic status is a process that should be addressed wisely by adhering to health protocols and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.
 
"We cannot eliminate the latest variant of COVID-19. Every day, we monitor the situation, and there are reports of developments," he affirmed.
 
Based on the daily update of COVID-19 cases from the COVID-19 Handling Task Force as of Monday, an additional 3,662 cases were reported, 22 patients died, and 2,495 patients recovered.
 
With these additions, since March 2020, there were 6,521,292 positive COVID-19 cases in Indonesia, 158,829 deaths, 6,325,415 recovered patients, and 37,048 active cases.
 
"Announcement of the endemic must follow the provisions of the World Health Organization (WHO) globally," he remarked.
 
During the current transition period, Nugraha reminded the public to maintain health protocols and consume healthy food.
 
"Promotional and preventive measures are important to stay healthy. If you are sick, the cost is expensive, especially for those with comorbidities, and they must prepare themselves better," he continued.
 
Regarding the latest variant of XBB, Nugraha noted that the number of cases had been increasing, although most of the patients experienced mild symptoms.
 
"I realize that the booster vaccination coverage is still low, and we need to encourage people to receive booster vaccine in an effort to increase their immune system. I want them to have high immunity while entering 2023," he added. 

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
ilustrasi vaksinasi/Medcom.id/Chris

Subvarian XBB Cepat Menular, Kemenkes: Segera Vaksin Booster

172 Juta Orang Tuntas Divaksinasi per 8 November

Meroket, 6.601 Kasus Covid-19 Terdeteksi Hari Ini

BACA JUGA
President Jokowi Echoes Indonesia's Readiness to Welcome G20 Delegates

President Jokowi Echoes Indonesia's Readiness to Welcome G20 Delegates

English
president joko widodo
Endemic, Native Plant Species to Be Planted in Indonesia's New Capital: Ministry

Endemic, Native Plant Species to Be Planted in Indonesia's New Capital: Ministry

English
New Capital
Indonesia Adds 6,601 Daily COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Adds 6,601 Daily COVID-19 Cases

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Subvarian XBB Cepat Menular, Kemenkes: Segera Vaksin <i>Booster</i>
Nasional

Subvarian XBB Cepat Menular, Kemenkes: Segera Vaksin Booster

Luhut: RI Rundingkan Kerja Sama Pendanaan Transisi Energi
Ekonomi

Luhut: RI Rundingkan Kerja Sama Pendanaan Transisi Energi

Kenapa 10 November Diperingati Sebagai Hari Pahlawan? Begini Sejarahnya
Pendidikan

Kenapa 10 November Diperingati Sebagai Hari Pahlawan? Begini Sejarahnya

Dicari, Investor Sirkuit Jakabaring Palembang
Otomotif

Dicari, Investor Sirkuit Jakabaring Palembang

Raffi Ahmad Bantu Cicilan Rumah Jessica Iskandar yang Nunggak 3 Bulan
Hiburan

Raffi Ahmad Bantu Cicilan Rumah Jessica Iskandar yang Nunggak 3 Bulan

Sejarah! 3 Wasit Wanita Bakal Pimpin Pertandingan Piala Dunia 2022
Olahraga

Sejarah! 3 Wasit Wanita Bakal Pimpin Pertandingan Piala Dunia 2022

Dihukum Seumur Hidup, Pelaku Penembakan Masjid Selandia Baru Ajukan Banding
Internasional

Dihukum Seumur Hidup, Pelaku Penembakan Masjid Selandia Baru Ajukan Banding

PlayStation Siap Luncurkan PS VR2, Cek Harganya di Indonesia
Teknologi

PlayStation Siap Luncurkan PS VR2, Cek Harganya di Indonesia

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!