Bali is also expected to experience rainfall that could be accompanied by lightning and strong winds. (Photo: MI)
BMKG Forecasts Heavy Rains across Indonesia

Antara • 09 November 2022 19:01
Jakarta: The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) on Wednesday urged citizens to remain alert for heavy rainfall, accompanied by lightning and strong winds, that has been forecast in a number of regions of Indonesia.
 
The weather forecast applies to Aceh, North Sumatra, West Sumatra, Riau, Riau Islands, Bengkulu, Jambi, South Sumatra, Bangka Belitung Islands, Lampung, Banten, West Java, and Jakarta, the agency said on its official website on Wednesday.
 
Heavy rainfall is also expected to hit Central Java, Yogyakarta, East Java, West Nusa Tenggara, East Nusa Tenggara, West Kalimantan, Central Kalimantan, North Kalimantan, East Kalimantan, South Kalimantan, North Sulawesi, Central Sulawesi, West Sulawesi, South Sulawesi, Maluku, North, Maluku, West Papua, and Papua.

Bali is also expected to experience rainfall that could be accompanied by lightning and strong winds.
 
The BMKG has also warned of 2.5- to 4.0-meter-high waves in the western waters of Enggano to Lampung, the West Indian Ocean of Sumatra, the western and southern parts of the Sunda Strait, the southern waters of Banten, the southern waters of East Java, the southern Indian Ocean of Java to West Nusa Tenggara, and North Natuna sea.
 
The high wave warning will be in effect from 7 a.m. WIB (Western Indonesian Standard Time) Wednesday till 7 a.m Friday.
 
The shipping sector and people who live and work in coastal areas that are prone to high waves must remain vigilant and pay attention to the warnings, the agency said.

 
(WAH)

