Karnawati noted in a statement on Wednesday that the attempt was important to prevent greater material and non-material losses due to the disaster.
"It is expected that the collaboration will realize zero victims in areas affected by tropical storms," she remarked.
At the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) 10th Session of International Workshop on Tropical Cyclones (IWTC-10) in Bali on Tuesday (December 6, 2022), the agency head noted that tropical cyclones could create huge impacts, such as strong winds, heavy rains, flooding, and high sea waves.
"The occurrence and intensity of tropical cyclones has been increasing (recently). It is driven by the escalating global warming. Thus, it must become a common concern of the whole international community," she noted.
Hence, providing adequate and accurate tropical cyclone warnings become one of the attempts to mitigate the impacts of tropical cyclone, the BMKG head remarked.
Karnawati stated that a solid tropical cyclone early warning system can be established by applying advanced technology as well as quality analysis and prediction methodology.
"Hence, the data produced (by the system) will have a high level of accuracy. Thus, it can strengthen the early actions in mitigating the impact of tropical cyclones," she noted.
She also remarked that the application of artificial intelligence in the prediction of tropical cyclone and early warning system could be a huge help in disaster mitigation.
"We have to work together. Indeed, Indonesia is not a location passed by a tropical cyclone. However, the formation of tropical cyclones around Indonesia will influence the weather patterns in Indonesia," Karnawati stated.
The agency head remarked that tropical cyclones around Indonesia were usually formed in the northwest of Pacific, southeast of Indian Ocean, and Australia.
According to the meteorological theory, tropical cyclones cannot grow in low-latitude regions near the equator or the tropics, she noted.
"However, currently, more tropical cyclones are growing around tropical areas," she added.