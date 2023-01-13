Papuan Figures Support Upholding law against Lukas Enembe: Minister

"Now, Papua is very conducive and Papuan figures have spoken for the law to be upheld against Lukas Enembe. All of them, (such as) the chairman of National Committee of Indonesian Youth, community leaders, traditional leaders (say to) uphold the law," the minister stated at the Presidential Palace, here on Friday.
He remarked that such a situation is apparent from the dwindling number of people involved in demonstrations since the arrest of Enembe in Jayapura City, Papua, on Tuesday, January 10.
"We were constantly criticized by the people, as if we were afraid of Lukas Enembe and his gang. Yes, we investigated how big was it, really? At first, thousands of people demonstrated, we leave them be. Finally, it dwindled, until eventually it was below 100 (people). Even then, it was only people, who eat. How do you count that? Count how many rice boxes you bought to give those people. Every day it declines, it means that (as days go by), there are no followers. Right now, it is very conducive, isn't it?" Mahfud remarked.
The government also consistently monitors the cash flow of people related to Enembe.
"It is (clear) that money is authorized by this, by that; we are monitoring it through PPATK (Financial Transaction Reporting and Analysis Center). If it is used to conduct unlawful acts, vandalism, and so on; (then) we will take it immediately," he remarked.
After being arrested, Enembe was dismissed for medical treatment at the Gatot Soebroto Army Hospital, Jakarta, on Tuesday, January 11. However, on the following day, the detention delay was canceled, and the suspect then underwent an examination at the KPK Building in Jakarta.
The Commission named Enembe and Director of PT Tabi Bangun Papua (TBP) Rijatono Lakka (RL) as suspects in cases of alleged bribery and gratuities pertaining to infrastructure development projects in Papua Province.
Lakka allegedly handed over Rp1 billion to Enembe after being selected to run three infrastructure projects at the Papua Provincial Government, those being the multi-year project of the Entrop-Hamadi road improvement valued at Rp14.8 billion, multi-year project of early childhood education supporting facilities and infrastructure rehabilitation worth Rp13.3 billion, and the multi-year project of Air Force outdoor shooting venues environmental management, with a value of Rp12.9 billion.
The Commission also suspects that Enembe had received other gratuities amounting to billions of rupiah during his position as governor. Currently, the Corruption Eradication Committee is investigating further into the case.
For investigation purposes, the team has detained Lakka for 20 days, from January 5, 2023, to January 24, 2023, at the Corruption Eradication Commission Detention Center in Jakarta.
Enembe, as receiver of the gratuity, is suspected of having violated Article 12, letter a or b or Article 11 and Article 12B of Law Number 31 of 1999 on eradication corruption as amended by Law Number 20 of 2001.
Moreover, Lakka, as the giver, is suspected of violating Article 5, paragraph (1) or Article 5, paragraph (2) and Article 13 of Law Number 31 of 1999 on corruption eradication as amended by Law Number 20 of 2001.