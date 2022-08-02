English  
The government needs to find the best solution to address the causes. (Photo: medcom.id)
Govt Urged to Map Causes of Increasing COVID-19 Cases in Indonesia

Antara • 02 August 2022 19:03
Jakarta: Speaker of the Indonesian People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) Bambang Soesatyo has asked the government to carry out a detailed mapping of the causes of the increase in COVD-19 cases in Indonesia.
 
"I ask the government to conduct a detailed mapping of the causes of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the country," he said in a written statement received here on Tuesday.
 
After that, the government needs to find the best solution to address the causes one by one because the increase in COVID-19 cases requires proper handling that adequately tackles each of the causes, he added.

Soesatyo issued the statement in response to Indonesia's COVID-19 positivity rate, which has reached 6.07 percent, or higher than the World Health Organization's (WHO's) standard of 5 percent.
 
He also asked the Ministry of Health to increase vigilance and monitoring of the community's health protocol compliance. The ministry also needs to intensify COVID-19 tracing and testing efforts as well as vaccinations.
 
"The Ministry of Health is also asked to strive to make COVID-19 cases in Indonesia decrease again and be below the WHO standard, namely a maximum of 5 percent (positivity rate)," he said.
 
The MPR has requested the ministry to coordinate with regional governments to curb COVID-19 transmission in each region because, according to data from the COVID-19 Handling Task Force, daily confirmed cases have climbed by more than three times in the past 27 days, he informed.
 
Regarding the handling of COVID-19 patients, the MPR Speaker asked the Health Ministry to keep the hospital bed occupancy rate under control and monitor the availability of health facilities for dealing with a potential spike in cases.
 
He also asked the ministry to maximize its COVID-19 handling mechanism through the provision of telemedicine services to COVID-19-positive patients and to ensure that each patient receives adequate services, including the delivery of medicines to patients self-isolating at home. 

 
(WAH)
Peringatan!