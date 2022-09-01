English  
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto (Photo: MI)
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto (Photo: MI)

Indonesia Utilizes Technology to Accelerate Recovery during Pandemic: Minister

Antara • 01 September 2022 18:27
Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto highlighted technological utilization by the government to expedite economic recovery during the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
"Digital transformation is the key to accelerate economic recovery during the COVID-19 period. The Indonesian government utilizes technology to handle the pandemic through telemedicine and health technology," Hartarto noted here, Thursday.
 
The government uses the PeduliLindungi application to help mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 transmission by limiting community activities as well as prohibiting people, who tested positive for the disease to travel and mobilize.

To date, the PeduliLindungi application has been downloaded and used by over 120 million people.
 
"This shows that the government really maximizes the use of this application to complement the policies taken in handling COVID-19," Hartarto stated.
 
Through the application, the government is able to provide direct telemedicine service for COVID-19 patients.
 
The minister highlighted that the government had also succeeded in suppressing the surge in COVID-19 cases after the Eid al-Fitr celebrations and after the return of Hajj pilgrims from Saudi Arabia.
 
During the two major periods, a sloping trend was observed in the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Indonesia. This demonstrates Indonesia's resilience in facing COVID-19, the minister affirmed.
 
"Now, the seven-day moving average is less than five thousand, as compared to Japan, which is still above 200 thousand, or America, which is above 100 thousand. This proves that Indonesia is able to become one of the five best countries that can handle COVID-19," Hartarto remarked.
 
The government also uses the PeduliLindungi application to cater to G20 delegates at the G20 Summit in Bali, November. The application is currently available in nine languages: Indonesian, English, Chinese, French, Japanese, Russian, Arabic, Korean, and Spanish.
 
The Health Ministry noted that Portuguese, German, Italian, and Turkish are among the languages to soon be added to PeduliLindungi.
 
The application was enhanced to ensure that G20 delegates receive optimum healthcare service during their stay in Indonesia.
 
(WAH)

