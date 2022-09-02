English  
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

Jokowi Distributes Direct Cash Assistance in Tanimbar Islands Regency

Indriyani Astuti, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 02 September 2022 13:34
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) distributed direct cash assistance as a form of transfer of fuel subsidies on Tanimbar Islands today.
 
The President assessed that the people of Saumlaki, Tanimbar Island, Maluku, were enthusiastic about accepting the direct cash assistance. 
 
"With this assistance, we hope that people's purchasing power can be maintained," President Jokowi said during his work visit on Friday.

According to the Head of State, the Indonesian government will implement the program for four months.
 
Regarding the government's plan to increase prices of subsidized fuel products, the President said the government was still making calculations.
 
On a working visit to Maluku Province, the President was accompanied by First Lady Iriana Widodo. 
 
In addition to providing direct cash assistance to local residents, the former Jakarta governor also distributed social assistance at Olilit Market, Tanimbar Islands, Maluku.

 
(WAH)

