President Jokowi Scheduled to Work from Bogor

"Not because of the protests. The president was scheduled to be in Bogor. It had been scheduled since last week," Heru said here on Tuesday.
"Yesterday, he received state guests in Bogor. Today, he continues his activities in Bogor," said the official.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
Heru ensured that the protesters would be received by relevant ministers or other high-ranking officials.
"Maybe the Presidential Chief of Staff, or someone else," he said.
Jokowi previously issued comments regarding the planned demonstrations. Jokowi invited the public to express their aspirations regarding the increase in subsidized-fuel prices. According to him, this is part of democracy.
"It is a democratic country. If you want to stage a protest, do it in a proper way," said Jokowi in Jakarta on Monday.