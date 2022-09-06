English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

President Jokowi Scheduled to Work from Bogor

Andhika Prasetyo, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 06 September 2022 13:26
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) does not avoid anti-fuel price hike protests by working from Bogor Presidential Palace, Bogor, West Java, Head of the Presiential Secretariat Heru Budi Hartono has said.
 
"Not because of the protests. The president was scheduled to be in Bogor. It had been scheduled since last week," Heru said here on Tuesday.
 
"Yesterday, he received state guests in Bogor. Today, he continues his activities in Bogor," said the official.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Heru ensured that the protesters would be received by relevant ministers or other high-ranking officials. 
 
"Maybe the Presidential Chief of Staff, or someone else," he said.
 
Jokowi previously issued comments regarding the planned demonstrations. Jokowi invited the public to express their aspirations regarding the increase in subsidized-fuel prices. According to him, this is part of democracy. 
 
"It is a democratic country. If you want to stage a protest, do it in a proper way," said Jokowi in Jakarta on Monday.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
The ASEAN should be able to overcome various challenges ahead. (Photo: asean.org)

Jokowi Emphasizes ASEAN Unity, Centrality to Philippine President

Indonesia, Philippines Agree to Strengthen Border Security

Jangan Asal Pilih Produk Asuransi

BACA JUGA
Australian PM Congratulates Next British PM Liz Truss

Australian PM Congratulates Next British PM Liz Truss

English
Australia
Workers Gather at DPR Building to Protest against Fuel Price Hike

Workers Gather at DPR Building to Protest against Fuel Price Hike

English
workers
COVID-19 Patients at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Rises to 69

COVID-19 Patients at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Rises to 69

English
covid-19 patients
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Sandiaga: Kunjungan Wisman ke RI Capai Rekor Tertinggi di Juli
Ekonomi

Sandiaga: Kunjungan Wisman ke RI Capai Rekor Tertinggi di Juli

Laporan Intelijen AS: Rusia Beli Jutaan Roket dan Artileri dari Korut
Internasional

Laporan Intelijen AS: Rusia Beli Jutaan Roket dan Artileri dari Korut

Kementerian PUPR Jelaskan Asal-usul Pipa di Taman dalam Kartun Doraemon
Hiburan

Kementerian PUPR Jelaskan Asal-usul Pipa di Taman dalam Kartun Doraemon

Besok, Ferdy Sambo Diperiksa Pakai Pendeteksi Kebohongan
Nasional

Besok, Ferdy Sambo Diperiksa Pakai Pendeteksi Kebohongan

Segera Terbitkan Regulasi, Kemenag Harap Kasus Kekerasan Tidak Terulang
Pendidikan

Segera Terbitkan Regulasi, Kemenag Harap Kasus Kekerasan Tidak Terulang

Plus Minus Hyundai Stargazer Sebagai Mobil Keluarga Indonesia
Otomotif

Plus Minus Hyundai Stargazer Sebagai Mobil Keluarga Indonesia

Jadwal Liga Champions Nanti Malam: PSG Jamu Juventus
Olahraga

Jadwal Liga Champions Nanti Malam: PSG Jamu Juventus

NASA Kembali Undur Peluncuran Artemis 1
Teknologi

NASA Kembali Undur Peluncuran Artemis 1

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!