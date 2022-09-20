Minister Retno and UN Deputy Secretary General Discuss the Crisis Related Russia-Ukrainian Conflict

This bilateral meeting was held at the bilateral booth at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, United States (US). This meeting is a continuation of a number of agendas of the Indonesian delegation in the 77th UN General Assembly.
In this meeting, Minister Retno and Deputy Griffiths discussed a number of issues related to global issues, including the continuing impact of the conflict crisis between Russia and Ukraine, especially regarding the distribution of fertilizers and food, the Indonesian Presidency in the G20 and the G20 Summit in Bali on 15-16 November 2022, to the issue of humanitarian crises in the region in Myanmar and Afghanistan.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
"So far there have been three meetings. First, with the Secretary General of the United Nations yesterday, then this morning Griffiths, and recently with the Foreign Minister of the Netherlands. With the Secretary General of the United Nations basically we discussed several issues, including the issue of Ukraine, but more than the food side," she explained after meeting with Dutch Foreign Minister Woepke Hoekstra at the UN Headquarters.
During the meeting with Griffith, Foreign Minister Retno emphasized on food exports from Ukraine and wheat and fertilizers from Russia, especially when the war between Russia and Ukraine broke out since last February. He said that if there were obstacles to the distribution of fertilizers and food due to the war between the two countries, developing countries would be the most affected, including Indonesia.
"We know that if these food barriers still exist, then the most affected are developing countries, and coincidentally, the President (Joko Widodo) is one of the champions of the group formed by the UN secretary general, namely the Global Crisis Response Group which specifically discusses the impact of food, energy and finance causes by the war," added Foreign Minister Retno.
Earlier on last Sunday, Foreign Minister Retno also met UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. The two discussed a number of things, ranging from the Myanmar conflict, the Indonesian Presidency at the G20, to increasing UN coordination with Indonesia as Chair of ASEAN 2023.
In addition to meeting with Guterres and Griffiths, Minister Retno is also scheduled to meet a number of other state officials such as the Netherlands and other ASEAN countries. The trilateral to multilateral meetings are also scheduled to be attended by Foreign Minister Retno throughout the week of high-level meetings at the UN General Assembly until September 26, 2022.
In this UN General Assembly, Foreign Minister Retno will also deliver a speech representing President Joko Widodo at the UN Headquarters.