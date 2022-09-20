English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Minister Retno and Deputy Griffiths discussed a number of issues related to global issues. Photo: Foreign Ministry
Minister Retno and Deputy Griffiths discussed a number of issues related to global issues. Photo: Foreign Ministry

Minister Retno and UN Deputy Secretary General Discuss the Crisis Related Russia-Ukrainian Conflict

Fajar Nugraha, Cicilia Sinabarina • 20 September 2022 18:07
New York: Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi met with the Under Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator or the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations (UN) and Head of UN Humanitarian Aid, Martin Griffiths on Monday, September 19.
 
This bilateral meeting was held at the bilateral booth at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, United States (US). This meeting is a continuation of a number of agendas of the Indonesian delegation in the 77th UN General Assembly.
 
In this meeting, Minister Retno and Deputy Griffiths discussed a number of issues related to global issues, including the continuing impact of the conflict crisis between Russia and Ukraine, especially regarding the distribution of fertilizers and food, the Indonesian Presidency in the G20 and the G20 Summit in Bali on 15-16 November 2022, to the issue of humanitarian crises in the region in Myanmar and Afghanistan.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"So far there have been three meetings. First, with the Secretary General of the United Nations yesterday, then this morning Griffiths, and recently with the Foreign Minister of the Netherlands. With the Secretary General of the United Nations basically we discussed several issues, including the issue of Ukraine, but more than the food side," she explained after meeting with Dutch Foreign Minister Woepke Hoekstra at the UN Headquarters.
 
During the meeting with Griffith, Foreign Minister Retno emphasized on food exports from Ukraine and wheat and fertilizers from Russia, especially when the war between Russia and Ukraine broke out since last February. He said that if there were obstacles to the distribution of fertilizers and food due to the war between the two countries, developing countries would be the most affected, including Indonesia.
 
"We know that if these food barriers still exist, then the most affected are developing countries, and coincidentally, the President (Joko Widodo) is one of the champions of the group formed by the UN secretary general, namely the Global Crisis Response Group which specifically discusses the impact of food, energy and finance causes by the war," added Foreign Minister Retno.
 
Earlier on last Sunday, Foreign Minister Retno also met UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. The two discussed a number of things, ranging from the Myanmar conflict, the Indonesian Presidency at the G20, to increasing UN coordination with Indonesia as Chair of ASEAN 2023.
 
In addition to meeting with Guterres and Griffiths, Minister Retno is also scheduled to meet a number of other state officials such as the Netherlands and other ASEAN countries. The trilateral to multilateral meetings are also scheduled to be attended by Foreign Minister Retno throughout the week of high-level meetings at the UN General Assembly until September 26, 2022.
 
In this UN General Assembly, Foreign Minister Retno will also deliver a speech representing President Joko Widodo at the UN Headquarters.
 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Foreign Minister of Indonesia Retno Marsudi (L) and Secretary-General of the UN in New York, US, September 2015. (Photo: MTVN/Fajar Nugraha)

UN Builds Significant Connection with Indonesia

European Nations Support Indonesia's Membership in UNSC

Jangan Asal Pilih Produk Asuransi

BACA JUGA
Netherlands Appreciates Indonesia Presidency in the G20

Netherlands Appreciates Indonesia Presidency in the G20

English
G20
President Joko Widodo Awarded the Global Citizen Award

President Joko Widodo Awarded the Global Citizen Award

English
president joko widodo
Thailand Supports Indonesia's Chair in ASEAN Next Year

Thailand Supports Indonesia's Chair in ASEAN Next Year

English
indonesia-thailand
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Bukan Main, Seperempat Juta Orang Antre Lihat Peti Mati Ratu Elizabeth
Internasional

Bukan Main, Seperempat Juta Orang Antre Lihat Peti Mati Ratu Elizabeth

Siap-siap! BI Diramal akan Naikkan Suku Bunga Acuan 25 Bps
Ekonomi

Siap-siap! BI Diramal akan Naikkan Suku Bunga Acuan 25 Bps

Cristiano Ronaldo Punya Julukan Baru, Apa Ya?
Olahraga

Cristiano Ronaldo Punya Julukan Baru, Apa Ya?

Kasus Covid-19 Bertambah 2.518 Hari Ini
Nasional

Kasus Covid-19 Bertambah 2.518 Hari Ini

Nadiem Sangat Sulit Ditemui dan Diajak Komunikasi, Aptisi Terpaksa 'Turun ke Jalan'
Pendidikan

Nadiem Sangat Sulit Ditemui dan Diajak Komunikasi, Aptisi Terpaksa 'Turun ke Jalan'

Gak Nyangka! Reza Arap Diisukan Selingkuh, Nama Rossa Ikut Terseret
Hiburan

Gak Nyangka! Reza Arap Diisukan Selingkuh, Nama Rossa Ikut Terseret

Diprediksi Ada 5,4 Juta Motor Baru Beredar Tahun Ini
Otomotif

Diprediksi Ada 5,4 Juta Motor Baru Beredar Tahun Ini

Game Indonesia Menang Penghargaan di Tokyo Game Show 2022
Teknologi

Game Indonesia Menang Penghargaan di Tokyo Game Show 2022

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!