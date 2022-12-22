Indonesian Police to Tighten Crowd Permit Issuance during New Year Celebrations

"(We will secure) activities that involve large numbers of people; this is to anticipate the potential for crowds that can cause casualties," he explained after the 2022 Operation Candle routine at the National Monument Square here.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
He said that the police force is cooperating with event organizers and relevant stakeholders to conduct assessments for issuing permits for activities involving crowds.
The National Police, with full support from the National Defense Forces (TNI), ministries, institutions, local governments, and public security, and order personnel, will conduct a centralized police operation called Operation Candle 2022 for 11 days from December 23, 2022, to January 2, 2023.
Operation Lilin will be continued with the operation of Enhanced Routine Activities (KRYD) until January 9.
Operation Lilin will involve a joint team of 166,322 personnel who will be stationed at 1,845 security posts, 695 service posts, and 89 integrated posts to secure 52,636 security objects.
"This is prepared to secure Christmas and New Year activities so that people feel safe and comfortable," Prabowo said.
While the government has allowed people to celebrate New Year's Eve, the National Police urged citizens to avoid activities that can disturb the safety and comfort of road users.
In addition, firecrackers will not be allowed, but fireworks will be, however, a permit will be needed to launch them, head of the National Police's public relations, Inspector General Dedi Prasetyo, said.
"The Directorate of Intelligence will issue a permit for the use of fireworks," he added.
Earlier, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Puan Maharani, urged the government and law enforcement agencies to coordinate and ensure a conducive situation during the Christmas and New Year holidays.
She also asked the related stakeholders to maintain traffic safety during the holidays as public mobility will be high.