English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Indonesian Police to Tighten Crowd Permit Issuance during New Year Celebrations

Antara • 22 December 2022 18:59
Jakarta: National Police chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo  on Thursday informed that the police will tighten the issuance of crowd permits for the upcoming New Year celebrations in order to prevent potential casualties.
 
 
 
"(We will secure) activities that involve large numbers of people; this is to anticipate the potential for crowds that can cause casualties," he explained after the 2022 Operation Candle routine at the National Monument Square here.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


 
 
He said that the police force is cooperating with event organizers and relevant stakeholders to conduct assessments for issuing permits for activities involving crowds.
 
 
 
The National Police, with full support from the National Defense Forces (TNI), ministries, institutions, local governments, and public security, and order personnel, will conduct a centralized police operation called Operation Candle  2022 for 11 days from December 23, 2022, to January 2, 2023.
 
 
 
Operation Lilin will be continued with the operation of Enhanced Routine Activities (KRYD) until January 9.
 
Operation Lilin will involve a joint team of 166,322 personnel who will be stationed at 1,845 security posts, 695 service posts, and 89 integrated posts to secure 52,636 security objects.
 
 
 
"This is prepared to secure Christmas and New Year activities so that people feel safe and comfortable," Prabowo said.
 
 
 
While the government has allowed people to celebrate New Year's Eve, the National Police urged citizens to avoid activities that can disturb the safety and comfort of road users.
 
 
 
In addition, firecrackers will not be allowed, but fireworks will be, however, a permit will be needed to launch them, head of the National Police's public relations, Inspector General Dedi Prasetyo, said.
 

"The Directorate of Intelligence will issue a permit for the use of fireworks," he added.
 
 
 
Earlier, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Puan Maharani, urged the government and law enforcement agencies to coordinate and ensure a conducive situation during the Christmas and New Year holidays.
 
 
 
She also asked the related stakeholders to maintain traffic safety during the holidays as public mobility will be high.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo (Photo: Medcom.id/Siti Yona)

Police to Tighten Security Measures in Papua during Christmas, New Year Holidays

TNI Deploys 20,000 Personnel to Help Secure Christmas, New Year Holidays

Densus 88 Arrests 26 Terror Suspects in December: Police

BACA JUGA
Police to Tighten Security Measures in Papua during Christmas, New Year Holidays

Police to Tighten Security Measures in Papua during Christmas, New Year Holidays

English
police
Credit Growth Reaches 11.6% in November: Bank Indonesia

Credit Growth Reaches 11.6% in November: Bank Indonesia

English
Bank Indonesia
Education Ban on Afghan Women Not in line with Islamic Values: Indonesian VP

Education Ban on Afghan Women Not in line with Islamic Values: Indonesian VP

English
vice president maruf amin
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Rencana Pencabutan PPKM akan Berdampak Positif ke Ekonomi Indonesia
Ekonomi

Rencana Pencabutan PPKM akan Berdampak Positif ke Ekonomi Indonesia

Kasus Covid-19 di Indonesia Bertambah 1.053 Hari Ini
Nasional

Kasus Covid-19 di Indonesia Bertambah 1.053 Hari Ini

Pidato di Kongres AS, Zelensky Tegaskan Tidak Akan Pernah Menyerah Lawan Rusia
Internasional

Pidato di Kongres AS, Zelensky Tegaskan Tidak Akan Pernah Menyerah Lawan Rusia

Lionel Messi Bakal Dapat Gelar Super Ballon d’Or, Pemain Kedua dalam Sejarah!
Olahraga

Lionel Messi Bakal Dapat Gelar Super Ballon d’Or, Pemain Kedua dalam Sejarah!

Sistem Tol Tanpa Berhenti, Nekat Gak Bayar STNK Diblokir
Otomotif

Sistem Tol Tanpa Berhenti, Nekat Gak Bayar STNK Diblokir

Lagu Indonesia Bertema Ibu yang Bikin Mewek
Hiburan

Lagu Indonesia Bertema Ibu yang Bikin Mewek

Seleksi PPPK Tenaga Teknis Kemendikbudristek 2022, Dibuka untuk 7.561 Formasi
Pendidikan

Seleksi PPPK Tenaga Teknis Kemendikbudristek 2022, Dibuka untuk 7.561 Formasi

Cuma Hari Ini, Game Wolfenstein: The New Order Gratis Epic Games!
Teknologi

Cuma Hari Ini, Game Wolfenstein: The New Order Gratis Epic Games!

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok
Properti

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!