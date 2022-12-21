Vaccination Key to Success in COVID-19 Handling in Indonesia: Minister

"In the end, procurement of vaccines and the implementation of COVID-19 vaccination (programs) proved to be the key to success in pandemic control in Indonesia. The international community also acknowledged our feat," Hartarto stated during the launch of a book on COVID-19 handling and national economic recovery, as per the statement here, Wednesday.
The National COVID-19 Handling and Economic Recovery Committee (KPC-PEN) had implemented a cautious approach by integrating pandemic handling and economic recovery policies during the COVID-19 pandemic in Indonesia, the coordinating minister stated.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
Moreover, "vaccine diplomacy" pursued by Indonesia is strategic to ensure equitable COVID-19 vaccine distribution for all people, as Indonesia believed that "No country should be left behind", he noted.
Moreover, public activities restriction enforcement (PPKM) policies involving all strata of society also contributed to the success in pandemic handling, he remarked.
"So many valuable lessons we have learnt, particularly to face various conditions and challenges in the future," Hartarto stated.
He underscored that collaboration between all sections of society contributed to the success in controlling the pandemic and maintaining the development of the economy that recorded a year-on-year growth of 5.72 percent in the third quarter of 2022.
The coordinating minister pointed out that the success in developing domestic-made COVID-19 vaccines -- the Indovac vaccine made by PT Bio Farma and the Inavac vaccine developed by PT Biotis and Airlangga University -- demonstrated Indonesia's capability to face future pandemics.
"With our capability to convert research into vaccine (products), we are ready to face pandemics in the future," Hartarto remarked.