Extreme weather is projected to affect various regions nationwide this week. (Photo: medcom.id)
BNPB Urges Regions to Prepare Disaster Mitigation Apparatus amid Extreme Weather

Antara • 11 October 2022 18:21
Jakarta: Head of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB), Suharyanto, on Tuesday urged regional authorities to prepare the relevant apparatus amid forecasts of extreme weather, which could disrupt residents' activities.
 
"Regional leaders and officials must organize a preparedness roll call to monitor and examine the preparedness of equipment and personnel to handle the effects of floods and landslides due to extreme weather," he said in a statement issued on Tuesday.
 
Extreme weather is projected to affect various regions nationwide this week, at least until Saturday (October 15, 2022), he added.

In the period from October 3–9, the agency recorded 66 hydrometeorological disasters, which included 35 floods, 16 landslides, and 15 extreme weather events, Suharyanto disclosed. They affected 151,156 residents, and left one person dead and one person missing, he added.
 
Regional authorities must take prompt disaster mitigation measures by declaring an emergency response status when a natural disaster occurs in their region, the agency head said.
 
Emergency status response is essential to ensure that the relevant stakeholders can focus on assisting affected residents, reducing disaster risks to human lives, and preventing loss of life, he explained.
 
"Emergency response must be (declared) promptly to ensure that residents receive assistance immediately, particularly because the relevant stakeholders can only enter (the affected region) after the regional authority declares the status," Suharyanto said.
 
Disaster mitigation is a joint effort between various stakeholders, hence there is a constant need to synergize and ensure proper coordination between agencies, he noted.
 
The Regional Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) leadership in regions must take the initiative to encourage the relevant stakeholders to monitor precipitation conditions, prepare evacuation routes and places, and enhance the early warning system with the help of the police and the military, the agency head added.
 
"We need to enhance synergy coordination. The BPBD leadership must take the initiative and coordinate (disaster mitigation preparedness). You are allowed to coordinate with local police and military commanders," Suharyanto said.

 
(WAH)

