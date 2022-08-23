English  
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
President Jokowi Warns of Worsening Global Food Crisis

Andhika Prasetyo, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 23 August 2022 13:02
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo has revealed that the state of food security in the world might be getting worse in the future. 
 
Many countries are currently experiencing food shortages and are unable to meet the needs of their people.
 
"The conditions are not getting easier, but getting more complicated," said President Jokowi at a Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) event in Jakarta on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.
 
"This is a very difficult situation. The health crisis, the food crisis, the energy crisis, and now also the financial crisis. For food alone, it is terrible," said President Jokowi.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


He said the problem could not be separated from the conflict between Russia and Ukraine since the beginning of this year. 
 
The war affected the supplies of food commodities from the two countries which resulted in food shortages around the world.
 
"When I went to Ukraine, President Zelenskyy said there were 22 million tons of wheat there. 55 million tons more will be avalaibale after harvest. This means there are a total of 77 million tons of wheat in Ukraine," said the former mayor of Solo.
 
In Russia, Jokowi found that the number of wheat stocks reached 130 million tons.
 
"We only eat 31 million tons of rice a year. At least 207 million tons of wheat can't leave those countries. You can imagine the situation," he said.
 
This condition is further exacerbated by the number of countries that have begun to stop their food commodity exports abroad in order to meet domestic needs first.
 
"In the past there were only six countries that limited food exports. Now there are 23 countries," he asserted.
 
(WAH)
