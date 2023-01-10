English  
Sea transportation services are also running normally. (Photo: medcom.id)
Sea transportation services are also running normally. (Photo: medcom.id)

Port Infrastructure in Maluku Safe after Earthquake: Transportation Ministry

Antara • 10 January 2023 20:08
Jakarta: Transportation Ministry's Directorate General of Sea Transportation ensures that facilities, infrastructure, and port facilities in Maluku region are in good condition and safe after the M7.5 earthquake in Maluku that struck on Tuesday morning.
 
"Based on reports from the head of the Technical Implementation Unit (UPT) in Maluku, after the earthquake, ports and the navigation assistance facilities (SBNP) in the region are safe," the ministry's Director General of Sea Transportation Arif Toha stated in Jakarta on Tuesday.
 
Toha urged his staff in the earthquake-affected locations to remain alert and beware for aftershocks that could occur at any time. He also instructed them to continue to conduct surveillance and checks for damage after the earthquake at the port.

"I ask all UPT heads in Maluku to remain vigilant and alert. They must be ready to help if port facilities are needed for the evacuation process or distribution of aid," Toha stated.
 
He said that currently, sea transportation services are also running normally, but officers must remain vigilant and prioritize shipping safety.
 
In addition, he appealed to all UPT heads in the Maluku region to inform about the latest conditions on the field and coordinate with relevant stakeholders in Maluku in order to move quickly and anticipate untoward incidents.
 
UPT of Directorate General of Sea Transportation in the Maluku region amount to 16 UPT and 10 UPT in North Maluku.
 
In accordance with Decree of the Minister of Transportation KP. 432 of 2017 on the National Port Master Plan, Maluku region has a total of 68 ports, while the North Maluku region has 60 ports.
 
Based on the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) information, epicenter of the earthquake was located at coordinates 7.37° South Latitude (LS); 130.23° East Longitude (BT), or to be precise, located at sea at a distance of 136 km northwest of West Southeastern Maluku, Maluku, at a depth of 130 km.
 
The BMKG concluded that the earthquake occurred due to subduction activity in the Banda Sea. Based on the hypocenter, the earthquake was classified as a medium category, with an earthquake mechanism in the form of an upward movement (thrust fault). 

 
(WAH)

Peringatan!