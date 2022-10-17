English  
Jakarta Acting Governor Heru Budi Hartono (Photo: MI/Andhika)
Jakarta Acting Governor Committed to Tackling Floods

Andhika Prasetyo, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 17 October 2022 14:52
Jakarta: Acting Governor of Jakarta Heru Budi Hartono was officially inaugurated by Minister of Home Affairs Tito Karnavian at the Ministry of Home Affairs in Jakarta on Monday morning. 
 
Heru is committed to tackling any challenges, particularly related to flood management.
 
"This afternoon I will meet with Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono to discuss flood problems faced by DKI Jakarta," said Heru at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta today.
 
In addition, Heru will check all pumps and reservoirs in Jakarta to ensure that all the infrastructures are functioning properly.
 
"It's urgenly needed for the short term. I and all relevant officials will check," he said.
 
According to the former Head of Presidential Secretariat, flooding is one the main problems of the country's capital.
 
"We focus on three types of floods, namely floods that come from the rain that occurred in Jakarta, floods that are originated from neighboring regions and tidal flooding. Besides that, there are also problems of congestion and spatial planning. Those three problems are extraordinary, so we have to work and work," said Heru .

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


(WAH)

