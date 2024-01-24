Jokowi Witnesses Handover of Super Hercules Airplane to the Indonesian Air Force

President Jokowi said that the Super Hercules aircraft had a very important role in various operations carried out by the TNI. Not only as a tool of war, this aircraft can also be used for other activities.
"Yes, I watched earlier and the Super Hercules C130J aircraft was just handed over. This is a transport aircraft that we ordered several years ago and is very important for both war and non-war purposes," said the President, as quoted from Setkab.id website Wednesday, January 24 2024.
Furthermore, the President explained that the plane was capable of carrying 120 soldiers and cargo weighing 20 tons. The aircraft is also capable of taking off and landing on short runways, and can fly up to 11 hours non-stop. With its flying capacity and capabilities, the Super Hercules aircraft is considered very suitable for an archipelagic country like Indonesia.
"I think it's very good for a country as big as Indonesia, an archipelagic country where sometimes airports only have short runways, so this Super Hercules can land, and it can fly for I think 11 hours non-stop," he added.
This Super Hercules aircraft is the fourth of five aircraft ordered by the Ministry of Defense to strengthen the Indonesian Air Force's transport aircraft fleet. The fifth aircraft (A-1342) is planned to arrive in April 2024. Three previous aircraft have been handed over to the Indonesian Air Force, namely on March 6 2023 (A-1339), June 22 2023 (A-1340), and August 3 2023 (A -1343).
Apart from the C-130J-30 aircraft, on this occasion the Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto also handed over the results of the refurbishment of the Fennec helicopter and its spare parts to the Indonesian Army which were received by the Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Army (KSAD) General Maruli Simanjuntak.
Minister Prabowo also handed over the results of the refurbishment and critical spare parts for the Panther AS 565 MBE helicopter to the Indonesian Navy which were received by the Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Navy (KSAL), Admiral Muhammad Ali.
President Jokowi also assessed that the presence of these helicopters had a very important role and could support TNI warships or frigates. "Yes, that's good, I think everything must be prepared because to support our frigates, to be able to disembark on our frigates, I think helicopters like Fennec are very important," said the president.