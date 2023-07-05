English  
Bapanas and BRIN Will Use AI to Improve National Food Data

Andhika Prasetyo • 05 July 2023 15:31
Jakarta: The National Food Agency (Bapanas) is collaborating with the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) to strengthen information technology for unifying food data, ranging from varieties to commodity prices.
 
Head of the National Food Agency, Arief Prasetyo Adi, said that the unification of the data will provide accurate information so that they can respond quickly to  manage problems that occur.
 
"This can be the basis for making policies needed in the food supply chain for the community," Arief said in Bogor, West Java, reported by Media Indonesia, Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


In an era full of challenges like now, according to him, food availability is no longer just a technical settlement program. Other Ministries/Institutions outside the Ministry of Agriculture and Ministry of Trade also have the responsibility to participate in maintaining supply according to their respective capabilities.
 
"Therefore we are working with BRIN. This collaboration includes the development of artificial intelligence (AI), and cooperation related to other specific information technology," he added.
 
Meanwhile, a number of programs currently underway are the preparation of rice and vanilla quality standards, a study of Indonesia's position in the International Codex forum, provision of technical recommendations for the issuance of Good Handling Application Certificates (SPPB PSAT), to the development of AI for forecasting food prices.
 
Going forward, Arief hopes that this collaboration can go well with follow-up coordination meetings with district/city food affairs throughout Indonesia.
 
On the same occasion, the Head of National Agency for Research and Innovation, Laksamana Tri Handoko, stated that his institution is ready to support Bapanas, especially in making policies that are more scientifically based on data because food policies that are not based on data and numbers can be a problem.
 
Inaccurate data can cause problems and the impact lead into inflation, which then affects not only farmers and consumers, but all world businesses in general.
 
"Indonesia needs accurate data. All locations are important to ensure not only production, but also the supply chain. Therefore, we are ready to support Pak Arief and his friends at Bapanas," said Tri.
 
(FJR)

