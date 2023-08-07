Jamboree Delegations in Korea Dealt with Heat Wave, Indonesian Delegation is in Good Condition

"So according to the Indonesian Embassy in Seoul, there were around 1,500 of our delegates. Thank God, the majority of them are in good condition," said the Foreign Minister to the media after the Berkebaya Palace event as a series of the 78th Indonesian Independence Day at the Presidential Palace Complex, Jakarta, Sunday, August 6, 2023.
Previously, it was reported that a number of jamboree participants had to be rushed to the hospital due to weather conditions and high temperatures due to the heat wave.
Minister Retno acknowledged that the participants of the International Jamboree had to deal with hot weather. However, based on reports received, the Indonesian delegation is in good condition.
"Indeed, the challenges are very tough, especially in terms of the weather because it is very hot, and from time to time I continue to monitor them through our embassy in Seoul. So, thank God, the children are in good condition," she said.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she continued, had no plans to repatriate the Indonesian delegation who had participated in the jamboree. The Foreign Minister hopes that the weather conditions in South Korea will improve, so that it will not have an impact on the children participating in the jamboree.
"Hopefully conditions improve in the sense that the weather is not getting hotter. But what we should be grateful for is that most of them are in good condition," she added.