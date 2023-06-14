Minister Retno Describes the Role of ASEAN Power and Politics in Maintaining Peace

The Oslo Forum is an annual forum that discusses issues of conflict resolution and peace. This annual forum is attended by peace practitioners from the government, international organizations, academics and NGOs.
"The information that I conveyed in the main meeting was how ASEAN uses its power and politics to make Southeast Asia a stable and peaceful region," said Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in a statement quoted via the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs' YouTube, Wednesday 14 June 2023.
"I said at the Oslo Forum meeting, in playing this role there are at least three things adopted by ASEAN," he added.
According to the Foreign Minister, First, ASEAN continues to work hard to promote a culture of dialogue. This dialogue is very important to build trust and resolve conflicts.
"This culture of dialogue means being ready to listen, ready to consider the views of other parties, and ready to adhere to a win-win paradigm, and ready to stand as equals," said the Foreign Minister.
This culture is also brought by ASEAN in various mechanisms led by ASEAN or we often call it ASEAN led-mechanism.
Second, what I conveyed at the Oslo Forum was ASEAN's efforts to continue to build an inclusive culture. So far, inclusiveness has been part of ASEAN's DNA.
For Retno, amidst the sharpening of big power rivalries, everything must be acknowledged as being politicized and countries are forced to take sides.
"But ASEAN is very consistent in cooperating with all of them, not choosing one party and closing the door for other parties. ASEAN's inclusive approach is highly reflected in the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific," he said.
"Isolation will only lead to feelings of insecurity and distrust," added Indonesia's first female foreign minister.
The third thing that the former Indonesian Ambassador to the Netherlands conveyed at the Oslo Forum is that ASEAN will continue to try to respect the rules or rules of the game.
“The UN charter's rules of international law must be respected consistently, and this consistency is very important. Without consistency, peace will not be created," said the Foreign Minister.
"Consistency means that values and actions must be the same," he said.
Myanmar developmentAt the Oslo Forum meeting, the Minister Retno also provided an update on developments in Myanmar.
One of the important elements of the Five Points of Consensus (5PCs) agreed upon by ASEAN leaders is engagement and dialogue. This is what Indonesia is continuously trying to do.
"For almost six months, Indonesia has carried out more than 70 engagements with almost all parties in Myanmar," said Foreign Minister Retno.
"Indeed these engagements did not appear in the headlines because Indonesia did choose not to do megaphone diplomacy.
Because we believe, this approach is believed to create trust. And this approach is appreciated by all parties," he said.
For Indonesia, which currently holds the chairmanship of ASEAN, this trust will be a very important basic capital to be able to carry out dialogue.
Not only that, Indonesia is also conducting engagements with neighboring Myanmar so that their policies support the efforts being made by ASEAN.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs was invited as the keynote speaker at the plenary session together with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Colombia and the CEO President of the International Crisis Group and the theme that was carried was “Power, Politics, and Peacemaking”.
This invitation certainly cannot be separated from Indonesia's active role in encouraging and pursuing peace, among others, in Myanmar and Afghanistan. (Kevin Schreiber)