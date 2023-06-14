English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
At the Oslo Forum meeting, Minister Retno also provided an update on developments in Myanmar. Photo: MOFA
At the Oslo Forum meeting, Minister Retno also provided an update on developments in Myanmar. Photo: MOFA

Minister Retno Describes the Role of ASEAN Power and Politics in Maintaining Peace

Fajar Nugraha • 14 June 2023 20:16
Oslo: Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi paid a visit to Oslo, Norway. Peace in the Southeast Asia region and the region became the subject of the Minister of Foreign Affairs' presentation when attending the Oslo Forum.
 
The Oslo Forum is an annual forum that discusses issues of conflict resolution and peace. This annual forum is attended by peace practitioners from the government, international organizations, academics and NGOs.
 
"The information that I conveyed in the main meeting was how ASEAN uses its power and politics to make Southeast Asia a stable and peaceful region," said Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in a statement quoted via the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs' YouTube, Wednesday 14 June 2023.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"I said at the Oslo Forum meeting, in playing this role there are at least three things adopted by ASEAN," he added.
 
According to the Foreign Minister, First, ASEAN continues to work hard to promote a culture of dialogue. This dialogue is very important to build trust and resolve conflicts.
 
"This culture of dialogue means being ready to listen, ready to consider the views of other parties, and ready to adhere to a win-win paradigm, and ready to stand as equals," said the Foreign Minister.
 
This culture is also brought by ASEAN in various mechanisms led by ASEAN or we often call it ASEAN led-mechanism.
 
Second, what I conveyed at the Oslo Forum was ASEAN's efforts to continue to build an inclusive culture. So far, inclusiveness has been part of ASEAN's DNA.
 
For Retno, amidst the sharpening of big power rivalries, everything must be acknowledged as being politicized and countries are forced to take sides.
 
"But ASEAN is very consistent in cooperating with all of them, not choosing one party and closing the door for other parties. ASEAN's inclusive approach is highly reflected in the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific," he said.
 
"Isolation will only lead to feelings of insecurity and distrust," added Indonesia's first female foreign minister.
 
The third thing that the former Indonesian Ambassador to the Netherlands conveyed at the Oslo Forum is that ASEAN will continue to try to respect the rules or rules of the game.
 
“The UN charter's rules of international law must be respected consistently, and this consistency is very important. Without consistency, peace will not be created," said the Foreign Minister.
 
"Consistency means that values and actions must be the same," he said.

Myanmar development

At the Oslo Forum meeting, the Minister Retno also provided an update on developments in Myanmar.
 
One of the important elements of the Five Points of Consensus (5PCs) agreed upon by ASEAN leaders is engagement and dialogue. This is what Indonesia is continuously trying to do.
 
"For almost six months, Indonesia has carried out more than 70 engagements with almost all parties in Myanmar," said Foreign Minister Retno.
 
"Indeed these engagements did not appear in the headlines because Indonesia did choose not to do megaphone diplomacy.
 
Because we believe, this approach is believed to create trust. And this approach is appreciated by all parties," he said.
 
For Indonesia, which currently holds the chairmanship of ASEAN, this trust will be a very important basic capital to be able to carry out dialogue.
 
Not only that, Indonesia is also conducting engagements with neighboring Myanmar so that their policies support the efforts being made by ASEAN.
 
The Minister of Foreign Affairs was invited as the keynote speaker at the plenary session together with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Colombia and the CEO President of the International Crisis Group and the theme that was carried was “Power, Politics, and Peacemaking”.
 
This invitation certainly cannot be separated from Indonesia's active role in encouraging and pursuing peace, among others, in Myanmar and Afghanistan. (Kevin Schreiber)
 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi had a meeting with Norwegia Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store. Photo: MOFA

Norwegian PM Appreciates Indonesia's Role in Afghanistan and Myanmar

Norway Commits IDR3.7 Trillion for Energy Transition Cooperation in Indonesia

PM Norwegia Apresiasi Peran Indonesia untuk Afghanistan dan Myanmar

BACA JUGA
Berlusconi Dimakamkan, Italia Tetapkan Hari Berkabung Nasional

Berlusconi Dimakamkan, Italia Tetapkan Hari Berkabung Nasional

Internasional
Silvio Berlusconi
Korut Makin Canggih, Coba Curi Data Pribadi Lewat Situs Naver Palsu

Korut Makin Canggih, Coba Curi Data Pribadi Lewat Situs Naver Palsu

Internasional
Korea Selatan
Xi Jinping Puji Pembentukan Hubungan Strategis Tiongkok-Palestina

Xi Jinping Puji Pembentukan Hubungan Strategis Tiongkok-Palestina

Internasional
Palestina
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Laga Indonesia vs Palestina Tanpa Pemenang
Olahraga

Laga Indonesia vs Palestina Tanpa Pemenang

Siap-siap <i>Njajal</i> Kereta Cepat, Tarif Minimalnya hanya Rp1
Ekonomi

Siap-siap Njajal Kereta Cepat, Tarif Minimalnya hanya Rp1

Putri Ariani dapat Hadiah Ini Saat Bertemu Jokowi di Istana Merdeka
Hiburan

Putri Ariani dapat Hadiah Ini Saat Bertemu Jokowi di Istana Merdeka

Sudah Bangkrut, Pendiri Perusahaan Kripto Ini Liburan ke Bali
Teknologi

Sudah Bangkrut, Pendiri Perusahaan Kripto Ini Liburan ke Bali

Kereta Api Cepat Jakarta-Bandung Buka Loker untuk Lulusan SMA/SMK, Simak Infonya!
Pendidikan

Kereta Api Cepat Jakarta-Bandung Buka Loker untuk Lulusan SMA/SMK, Simak Infonya!

Si Bebek Honda CT125 Gendong Mesin Baru?
Otomotif

Si Bebek Honda CT125 Gendong Mesin Baru?

Jokowi: Peralihan Status Pandemi ke Endemi Diumumkan 1-2 Minggu Lagi
Nasional

Jokowi: Peralihan Status Pandemi ke Endemi Diumumkan 1-2 Minggu Lagi

Penembakan di Tempat Pelatihan Tentara Jepang, Tiga Orang Terluka
Internasional

Penembakan di Tempat Pelatihan Tentara Jepang, Tiga Orang Terluka

Kendaraan Listrik dan Data Center Topang Pertumbuhan Kawasan Industri
Properti

Kendaraan Listrik dan Data Center Topang Pertumbuhan Kawasan Industri

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!