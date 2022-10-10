English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
In addition, the government will provide social aid. (Photo: medcom.id)
In addition, the government will provide social aid. (Photo: medcom.id)

Govt to Improve Trauma Healing Service for Victims of Kanjuruhan Tragedy

Antara • 10 October 2022 18:34
Probolinggo: The Indonesian government will optimize trauma healing service for victims of the Kanjuruhan Stadium tragedy and their relatives, Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy stated.
 
"Insyaallah (God willing), we will provide optimal service, so that the negative impact of the Kanjuruhan tragedy can be suppressed as much as possible," Effendy noted in a press statement on Monday.
 
"We will check all development pertaining to the trauma healing service," he remarked.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


According to the data, the number of victims that passed away in the Kanjuruhan tragedy reached 130 people, and 70 of them are those aged 11-20 years and one four-year-old child, he noted.
 
"Victims who died at a young age certainly shocked their parents," he stated.
 
"Thus, there should be trauma healing and not just for those who spectate, but families will also be assisted by the trauma healing team," he remarked.
 
The trauma healing team has been provided by the Health Ministry, Social Affairs Ministry, and universities, so they are expected to provide prime services to victims and their families.
 
In addition, the government will provide social aid to families affected economically due to factors, such as having lost their economic backbone in the Kanjuruhan tragedy, he stated.
 
This social aid is provided with the Hope Family Program (PKH) scheme and village fund to alleviate the burden of the victims' families, he remarked.
 
Effendy expects that the incident would not recur since it was painful and saddening and also too expensive if several lives were sacrificed due to the football match tragedy.
 
"To this end, I urge all supporters to be careful," he remarked.
 
"While disasters are difficult, if they are ordained by God, and they cannot be avoided, but all parties should be able to take a cue from the incident," he added.
 
The minister believes several aspects should be considered. In addition to field managers, there should also be a clear calculation, such as the stadium capacity and match timing. 
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Communications and Informatics Minister Johnny G. Plate (Photo:Medcom.id)

Ministry Readies Regulations, Technology to Support One Data Indonesia Program

Indonesia Records 1,195 New COVID-19 Cases

Memasuki Usia 25 Tahun, 2 Hal ini Harus Sudah Diperoleh

BACA JUGA
Indonesia to Offer Scholarships at Education Fair in Timor Leste

Indonesia to Offer Scholarships at Education Fair in Timor Leste

English
Timor Leste
Ministry Readies Regulations, Technology to Support One Data Indonesia Program

Ministry Readies Regulations, Technology to Support One Data Indonesia Program

English
technology
Governor Readies Pumps to Handle Floods, Extreme Weather in Jakarta

Governor Readies Pumps to Handle Floods, Extreme Weather in Jakarta

English
jakarta
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Wall Street Memerah, Kinerja Saham Teknologi Jadi Beban
Ekonomi

Wall Street Memerah, Kinerja Saham Teknologi Jadi Beban

Atlet Bulu Tangkis 13 Negara Bertanding di Malang
Olahraga

Atlet Bulu Tangkis 13 Negara Bertanding di Malang

Ini Jadwal Sidang dan Majelis Hakim Kasus Ferdy Sambo
Nasional

Ini Jadwal Sidang dan Majelis Hakim Kasus Ferdy Sambo

Rusia Hujani Ukraina dengan Serangan Besar, 84 Rudal Telah Ditembakkan
Internasional

Rusia Hujani Ukraina dengan Serangan Besar, 84 Rudal Telah Ditembakkan

Kehidupan Maba Berat, Ini Cara Hadapi Stres
Pendidikan

Kehidupan Maba Berat, Ini Cara Hadapi Stres

Cara Cek Nomor Telepon dan SMS tak Dikenal
Teknologi

Cara Cek Nomor Telepon dan SMS tak Dikenal

Curhat Juliana Moechtar Sempat Ditolak Ibu Mertua Sebelum Dinikahi Tentara
Hiburan

Curhat Juliana Moechtar Sempat Ditolak Ibu Mertua Sebelum Dinikahi Tentara

Biar Angin Makin Kepleset, Porsche Gandeng Universitas
Otomotif

Biar Angin Makin Kepleset, Porsche Gandeng Universitas

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!