Govt to Improve Trauma Healing Service for Victims of Kanjuruhan Tragedy

"Insyaallah (God willing), we will provide optimal service, so that the negative impact of the Kanjuruhan tragedy can be suppressed as much as possible," Effendy noted in a press statement on Monday.
"We will check all development pertaining to the trauma healing service," he remarked.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
According to the data, the number of victims that passed away in the Kanjuruhan tragedy reached 130 people, and 70 of them are those aged 11-20 years and one four-year-old child, he noted.
"Victims who died at a young age certainly shocked their parents," he stated.
"Thus, there should be trauma healing and not just for those who spectate, but families will also be assisted by the trauma healing team," he remarked.
The trauma healing team has been provided by the Health Ministry, Social Affairs Ministry, and universities, so they are expected to provide prime services to victims and their families.
In addition, the government will provide social aid to families affected economically due to factors, such as having lost their economic backbone in the Kanjuruhan tragedy, he stated.
This social aid is provided with the Hope Family Program (PKH) scheme and village fund to alleviate the burden of the victims' families, he remarked.
Effendy expects that the incident would not recur since it was painful and saddening and also too expensive if several lives were sacrificed due to the football match tragedy.
"To this end, I urge all supporters to be careful," he remarked.
"While disasters are difficult, if they are ordained by God, and they cannot be avoided, but all parties should be able to take a cue from the incident," he added.
The minister believes several aspects should be considered. In addition to field managers, there should also be a clear calculation, such as the stadium capacity and match timing.