Australia to Participate in Garuda Shield Joint Exercise

Jakarta: The Australian Defence Force is set to participate in Garuda Shield joint military exercise for the first time.
The two-week joint military exercise is historically held between the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) and United States (US) Indo-Pacific Command.
Lieutenant General Simon Stuart who became Chief of the Australian Army on July 2 2022, is currently in Indonesia to attend the opening ceremony of Exercise Garuda Shield at Baturaja, South Sumatera, Indonesia.
"It was a priority to make Indonesia my first overseas engagement since commencing in this role. It is important that the existing cooperation between our two Armies continues to increase further," Lieutenant General Stuart said in a press release on Wednesday.
"Australia will focus on exercises as a vehicle to continue to improve military responsiveness and build cooperative ties with Indonesia. By bringing our forces together, we will continue to build enduring confidence and trust," added Lieutenant General Stuart.
90 Australian troops will participate in the exercise, enabling a focus on combined arms interoperability through the opportunity to train with the Indonesian military, and in doing so, strengthening the Australia – Indonesia bilateral military relationship.
An infantry company from the 5th Battalion of the 1st Combat Brigade in Darwin, as well as observers from Special Operations Command and Combat Training Centre will be participating in the exercise.