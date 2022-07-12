English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:MI/Vicky Gustiawan)
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:MI/Vicky Gustiawan)

COVID-19 Patients at Kemayoran Athletes Village Hospital Down to 165

Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 12 July 2022 12:45
Jakarta: Some 165 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's COVID-19 Task Force.
 
Compared to yesterday evening, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital was down by 14 this morning
 
"There are 62 males and 103 females," said Joint Regional Defense Command I public relations staff Septiono Prayogo in a written statement on Wednesday.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
 
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the emergency hospital has accommodated more than 160,000 COVID-19 patients from all around Indonesia, especially Greater Jakarta region.
 
During the peak of last year's Delta wave, the apartment complex could accommodate up to 7,000 covid-19 patients.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Japan Supports Recovery of Quake-Hit Areas in Afghanistan

Japan Supports Recovery of Quake-Hit Areas in Afghanistan

English
Japan
WFP, India Cooperate to Supply Wheat to Afghanistan

WFP, India Cooperate to Supply Wheat to Afghanistan

English
food
Laos Needs Economic Growth Based on Job-Creation: World Bank

Laos Needs Economic Growth Based on Job-Creation: World Bank

English
Laos
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Warga Jepang Ucapkan Selamat Tinggal kepada Shinzo Abe
Internasional

Warga Jepang Ucapkan Selamat Tinggal kepada Shinzo Abe

Edukasi & Literasi Kendaraan Listrik di PEVS 2022
Otomotif

Edukasi & Literasi Kendaraan Listrik di PEVS 2022

Presiden Segera Ajukan Pengganti Lili Pintauli ke DPR
Nasional

Presiden Segera Ajukan Pengganti Lili Pintauli ke DPR

Dikabarkan Hilang, Marshanda: Gue masih hidup!
Hiburan

Dikabarkan Hilang, Marshanda: Gue masih hidup!

IMF Anggap Mata Uang Digital Tak Menguntungkan
Ekonomi

IMF Anggap Mata Uang Digital Tak Menguntungkan

Resmi Tinggalkan Manchester United, Pogba Kembali ke Juventus
Olahraga

Resmi Tinggalkan Manchester United, Pogba Kembali ke Juventus

Pencabutan Izin Pesantren Shiddiqiyyah Dibatalkan, Orang Tua Santri Dapat Kepastian
Pendidikan

Pencabutan Izin Pesantren Shiddiqiyyah Dibatalkan, Orang Tua Santri Dapat Kepastian

Satu Orang Rata-Rata Nonton TikTok 95 Menit per Hari
Teknologi

Satu Orang Rata-Rata Nonton TikTok 95 Menit per Hari

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!