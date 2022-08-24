"Some 60 percent of our greenhouse gas emission reduction target comes from the forestry sector," Acting Director General of Forestry and Environmental Governance (PKTL) at the ministry, Ruandha Agung Sugardiman, noted during the “South Sumatra Indonesia's FoLU Net Sink 2030 Sub National Dissemination,” which was streamed virtually on Wednesday.
"This means that the forestry sector has the biggest portion out of the five sectors," he said.
As per the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) document, Indonesia is targeting to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 29 percent through its own efforts and 41 percent with international support, he added.
The forestry sector accounts for 17.20 percent of the 29 percent reduction target and 24.10 percent of the 41 percent target.
If the emission reduction in the forestry sector cannot be achieved, it will affect the fulfillment of Indonesia's commitment at the international level, he said.
"To this end, we have to support it so that Indonesia's commitment, especially in the forestry sector, can be achieved," Sugardiman added.
"Not just commitment at the international level, it has to happen at the grassroots level. There have to be actions at the grassroots level to reduce greenhouse gas emissions," he said.
The 2030 target for the clean absorption of greenhouse gas emissions in the forestry and land use sector, or FoLU Net Sink, has been established, he noted.
In its operation planning, the ministry, along with other stakeholders, will conduct three main actions to meet the target: emission reduction, absorption preservation, and bolstering of carbon absorption.
"Maintaining forest preservation to achieve Indonesia's FoLU Net Sink 2030 is part of Indonesia's climate change handling contribution to the world," he remarked.