BN.1 is a sub-lineage of BA 2.75 that is the derivative of the Omicron variant. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia Records 20 BN.1 Omicron Subvariant Cases: Health Ministry

Antara • 08 December 2022 21:56
Jakarta: Indonesia recorded 20 cases of the COVID-19 Omicron BN.1 sub-variant since it was first detected in Riau Islands on September 16, 2022, according to the Health Ministry.
 
"We have found one variant that is different from the others. This is what we are monitoring to see whether it will lead to a spike in caseload in Indonesia," Chief of the Communication and Public Services Bureau at the Health Ministry Siti Nadia Tarmizi stated here on Thursday.
 
Tarmizi said nine out of the 20 cases of the Omicron BN.1 sub-variant were reported in Jakarta; five in Central Java; three in Riau Islands; and one respectively in North Sumatra, West Kalimantan, and South Kalimantan.

BN.1 is a sub-lineage of BA 2.75 that is the derivative of the Omicron variant. The first case of the Omicron BN.1 sub-variant was detected in India at the end of July 2022.
 
Currently, cases of the Omicron BN.1 sub-variant are reported in the United States, Britain, Austria, Australia, and India.
 
The US Center for Disease Control (CDC) is currently monitoring this variant following an increase in BN.1 variant cases in the past month," she remarked.
 
Tarmizi said the global proportion of cases in the past week was 5.1 percent as compared to 4.4 percent a week earlier.
 
No sufficient data of transmission capacity and severity was available, she noted.
 
Tarmizi appealed to people to stay disciplined in implementing health protocols, including keeping physical distance, wearing masks, washing hands with running water, and accessing vaccination services at the nearby health center.

 
(WAH)

Dibebaskan, Pebasket Perempuan AS Brittney Griner Ditukar dengan Penjahat Maut Rusia
Internasional

Dibebaskan, Pebasket Perempuan AS Brittney Griner Ditukar dengan Penjahat Maut Rusia

Prosesor Intel Generasi ke-13 Raptor Lake Resmi Dijual di Indonesia, Harganya?
Teknologi

Prosesor Intel Generasi ke-13 Raptor Lake Resmi Dijual di Indonesia, Harganya?

Ginting Menang Lagi, Jojo Bungkam Juara Dunia
Olahraga

Ginting Menang Lagi, Jojo Bungkam Juara Dunia

Otoritas Pengawasan Koperasi Bakal Awasi Koperasi Simpan Pinjam
Ekonomi

Otoritas Pengawasan Koperasi Bakal Awasi Koperasi Simpan Pinjam

Kepala Sekolah, Begini Cara Membaca dan Memahami Rapor Pendidikan
Pendidikan

Kepala Sekolah, Begini Cara Membaca dan Memahami Rapor Pendidikan

<i>Update</i> Covid-19: 2.977 Kasus Baru, 5.118 Pasien Sembuh
Nasional

Update Covid-19: 2.977 Kasus Baru, 5.118 Pasien Sembuh

Mantan Artis Cilik Enno Lerian Cerita soal Pinjol, Hutang Rp500 Ribu jadi Rp80 Juta!
Hiburan

Mantan Artis Cilik Enno Lerian Cerita soal Pinjol, Hutang Rp500 Ribu jadi Rp80 Juta!

Cara Membersihkan Mobil yang Tertutup Abu Vulkanik
Otomotif

Cara Membersihkan Mobil yang Tertutup Abu Vulkanik

Kementerian PUPR Serah Terima BMN Senilai Rp19,08 Triliun
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Serah Terima BMN Senilai Rp19,08 Triliun

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

Peringatan!