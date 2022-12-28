Indonesian Police to Secure Crowded Places during New Year Holidays

Jakarta: Operation Lilin 2022 will be held until January 2, 2023. The operation focuses on securing New Year's events across Indonesia.
According to the Head of the Public Information Bureau of the Public Relations Division of the Indonesian National Police, Brigadier General Ahmad Ramadhan, pulice will tighten security in crowded places during New Year celebrations.
"The main focus is securing traffic, tourist attractions, crowded places such as shopping centers and others," said Ramadhan in the South Jakarta on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.
Based on data gathered by authorities, the peak of community mobility is predicted to occur on December 30-31, 2022.
"We will deploy all related task forces, including the public relations task force, the law enforcement task force, the traffic task force," said the one-star general.
Operation Lilin 2022 will be held from December 23, 2022-January 2, 2023. A total of 166,322 joint personnel will be deployed.