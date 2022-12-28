English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Operation Lilin 2022 will be held from December 23, 2022-January 2, 2023. (Photo: medcom.id)
Operation Lilin 2022 will be held from December 23, 2022-January 2, 2023. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesian Police to Secure Crowded Places during New Year Holidays

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, Siti Yona Hukmana • 28 December 2022 16:57
Jakarta: Operation Lilin 2022 will be held until January 2, 2023. The operation focuses on securing New Year's events across Indonesia.
 
According to the Head of the Public Information Bureau of the Public Relations Division of the Indonesian National Police, Brigadier General Ahmad Ramadhan, pulice will tighten security in crowded places during New Year celebrations. 
 
"The main focus is securing traffic, tourist attractions, crowded places such as shopping centers and others," said Ramadhan in the South Jakarta on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.
 
Based on data gathered by authorities, the peak of community mobility is predicted to occur on December 30-31, 2022.
 
"We will deploy all related task forces, including the public relations task force, the law enforcement task force, the traffic task force," said the one-star general.
 
Operation Lilin 2022 will be held from December 23, 2022-January 2, 2023. A total of 166,322 joint personnel will be deployed. 
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT

Indonesian Army Should Maintain Synergy with Police: TNI Commander

SAR Looking for 6 Missing Victims of Wrecked Passenger Ship in South Sulawesi

Indonesian Police Ensures Sufficient Food Stocks during Year-End Holidays

BACA JUGA
Gerindra Politician Claims Sandiaga Uno Will Join PPP

Gerindra Politician Claims Sandiaga Uno Will Join PPP

English
Sandiaga Uno
New Navy Chief of Staff Should Defend Maritime Sovereignty: President Jokowi

New Navy Chief of Staff Should Defend Maritime Sovereignty: President Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
Trade Minister Inspects Food Prices at Natar Market in South Lampung

Trade Minister Inspects Food Prices at Natar Market in South Lampung

English
trade
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Ragukan Regulasi BUMN Terdahulu, Erick Thohir Pangkas Jumlah Peraturan Menteri
Ekonomi

Ragukan Regulasi BUMN Terdahulu, Erick Thohir Pangkas Jumlah Peraturan Menteri

Transaksi Judi Online Meningkat, PPATK: Mencapai Rp81 Triliun
Nasional

Transaksi Judi Online Meningkat, PPATK: Mencapai Rp81 Triliun

Sah! Dubes Israel untuk Turki Serahkan Surat Kepercayaan ke Erdogan
Internasional

Sah! Dubes Israel untuk Turki Serahkan Surat Kepercayaan ke Erdogan

CFMoto 250RR Tawarkan Paket Lengkap Sunmori
Otomotif

CFMoto 250RR Tawarkan Paket Lengkap Sunmori

Ya Ampun! Indra Bekti Ditemukan Pingsan di Kamar Mandi, Belum Sadarkan Diri
Hiburan

Ya Ampun! Indra Bekti Ditemukan Pingsan di Kamar Mandi, Belum Sadarkan Diri

Pengumuman Kuota Sekolah Sore Ini, Cek Link-nya di Sini
Pendidikan

Pengumuman Kuota Sekolah Sore Ini, Cek Link-nya di Sini

Jajaran Laptop Terbaik 2022 dari Medcom.id
Teknologi

Jajaran Laptop Terbaik 2022 dari Medcom.id

Kaleidoskop Piala Dunia 2022: Pengejewantahan Superioritas Lionel Messi
Olahraga

Kaleidoskop Piala Dunia 2022: Pengejewantahan Superioritas Lionel Messi

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok
Properti

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!