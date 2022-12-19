English  
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

Over 174.6 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 19 December 2022 20:33
Jakarta: Some 13,318 people received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 174,600,608, Indonesia's covid-19 task force reported on Monday.
 
Furthermore, 23,618 people received their third dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccination to 67,973,797.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 809  new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,710,406.
 
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 3,240 to 6,522,744.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 26 to 160,424.
 
(WAH)

