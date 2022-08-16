English  
Indonesia is able to tackle the global challenges. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia is able to tackle the global challenges. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia, Global Community Facing Tough Challenges: Jokowi

Annisa ayu artanti • 16 August 2022 11:54
Jakarta: Indonesia President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has acknowledged that the world, including Indonesia, is currently facing very tough challenges. 
 
"The challenges are very tough," he said during the Annual Session of the MPR, DPR, & DPD and the State of the Union Adress in Commemoration of the 77th Anniversary of Indonesia, at Parliament Complex, Senayan, Jakarta, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.
 
"All countries, around the world, are facing difficuly tests," the Head of State added.
 
According to him, the COVID-19 pandemic and its health and economic impacts have not fully recovered. 
 
However, suddenly war broke out in Ukraine so that the food, energy, and financial crises hit many countries in the world.

"One hundred and seven countries were affected by the crises, some of which are estimated to have gone bankrupt," he stated.
 
"It is estimated that 553 million people are facing extreme poverty, and 345 million people are facing food shortages and hunger," he added.
 
Nevertheless, Jokowi said, in the midst of formidable challenges, Indonesia should be grateful because it is able to tackle the global challenges. 
 
"Indonesia is one of the countries that has succeeded in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic,," he explained.
 
(WAH)
