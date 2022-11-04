English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The train is expected to cut the Jakarta to Surabaya trip to just within four hours. (Photo: medcom.id)
The train is expected to cut the Jakarta to Surabaya trip to just within four hours. (Photo: medcom.id)

Jakarta-Surabaya High-Speed Train is a Long-Term Plan: Transportation Minister

Antara • 04 November 2022 15:41
Jakarta: Indonesian Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi stated that construction of the Jakarta-Surabaya high-speed railway is a long-term and gradual plan.
 
"It is the same as the instruction for other (means of) mass transportation, such as the MRT, where construction is conducted on a long-term and in a gradual manner. Likewise, high-speed trains certainly require a long period of time," he remarked in Jakarta, Friday.
 
Sumadi noted that the government should have a long-term plan to project future transportation infrastructure needs.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The minister called to meticulously prepare long-term plans by involving various ministries and agencies as well as other related parties to conduct joint discussions on them. In addition, the government must ready the funding mechanism.
 
For projects with high level of commerciality, such as high-speed trains, the government will use the government-private partnership scheme (PPP), both state-owned enterprises or national and foreign private companies, he added.
 
"In the midst of the limited capacity of the state budget, we must look for alternatives through creative funding. It should not interfere with the state budget, which is prioritized for more basic needs," he emphasized.
 
According to Sumadi, the construction of transportation infrastructure was not only completed when the building was ready but must also ensure benefits for the community.
 
"We also have a plan that this fast train will be connected to several transportation nodes, for example, with Kertajati Airport. If the Cisumdawu Toll Road is completed, Kertajati Airport will have more passengers," he affirmed.
 
The Jakarta-Surabaya High-Speed Train is projected to take the route: Jakarta - Karawang - Bandung - Kertajati - Purwokerto - Yogyakarta - Solo - Madiun - Surabaya.
 
The train is expected to cut the Jakarta to Surabaya trip to just within four hours.
 
With this fast train, the minister is optimistic of the growth of new economic points at several areas covered by the train.
 
In addition to the southern high-speed train, the government is planning a semi-fast train from Surabaya to the north.
 
In addition, MRT and LRT, as a means of urban mass transportation, are planned to be built in other cities, such as Surabaya, Bandung, Medan, Makassar, Semarang, and Bali.
 
To this end, the government plans to conduct a study involving the world's financial institutions, such as the World Bank, Asian Development Bank (ADB), Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and other consultants from abroad.
 
"Apart from discussing the long-term plan for construction of the Jakarta-Surabaya high-speed train, we are currently focusing on completing the construction of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train, which is targeted to become operational in 2023," Sumadi stated. 
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
The G20 Summit is forecast to contribute around Rp7.4 trillion to the gross domestic product (GDP). (Photo: MoFA)

Indonesia's G20 Presidency Absorbs 33 Thousand Workers: Ministry

Some 60 Million Indonesians Projected to Travel at Year-End Holidays

Indonesia to Prepare 6 Airports for G20 Leaders Ahead of Summit

BACA JUGA
Indonesia's G20 Presidency Absorbs 33 Thousand Workers: Ministry

Indonesia's G20 Presidency Absorbs 33 Thousand Workers: Ministry

English
G20
Bulog to Import 350 Thousand Tons of Soybeans: Trade Minister

Bulog to Import 350 Thousand Tons of Soybeans: Trade Minister

English
trade
BI, MAS Further Extend Bilateral Financial Arrangement

BI, MAS Further Extend Bilateral Financial Arrangement

English
Bank Indonesia
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Maaf, Rupiah Masih Keok di Tangan Dolar AS! Hari Ini Ditutup Rp15.738/USD
Ekonomi

Maaf, Rupiah Masih Keok di Tangan Dolar AS! Hari Ini Ditutup Rp15.738/USD

Presiden Janjikan Ketersediaan Lahan untuk Swasembada Gula
Nasional

Presiden Janjikan Ketersediaan Lahan untuk Swasembada Gula

Ducati Kembali Geber Mesin Di Indonesia, Bawa 2 Motor Baru
Otomotif

Ducati Kembali Geber Mesin Di Indonesia, Bawa 2 Motor Baru

Indonesia Siap Bersaing di Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2022 Bangkok
Teknologi

Indonesia Siap Bersaing di Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2022 Bangkok

Hasil NBA: Sihir Magic Jungkalkan Warriors
Olahraga

Hasil NBA: Sihir Magic Jungkalkan Warriors

Cornelius dan Musik Indonesia yang Membuatnya Menoleh
Hiburan

Cornelius dan Musik Indonesia yang Membuatnya Menoleh

Zelensky Tegaskan Tidak Akan Hadiri KTT G20 Jika Putin Datang
Internasional

Zelensky Tegaskan Tidak Akan Hadiri KTT G20 Jika Putin Datang

Gerhana Bulan Total 8 November, Begini Tata Cara Salat Gerhana
Pendidikan

Gerhana Bulan Total 8 November, Begini Tata Cara Salat Gerhana

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!