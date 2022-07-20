Magnitude 5 Earthquake Shakes Gorontalo Province

Gorontalo: An magnitude 5 earthquake rocked Gorontalo Province at 12.31 Western Indonesia Time (WIB) on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
According to data compiled from the bmkg.go.id website, the epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 46 kilometers.
Furthermeore, the epicenter of the earthquake was 91 kilometers southwest of Gorontalo.
The earthquake was felt in Bolaang Mongondow Regency, Banggai Regency, Pohuwato Regency, and Bone Bolango Regency.
The earthquake did not trigger any tsunami warnings.
Located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, Indonesia is prone to natural disasters such as volcanic eruptions, earthquakes and tsunamis.