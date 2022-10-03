English  
The logo of Indonesia's G20 Presidency (Photo: MoFA)
The logo of Indonesia's G20 Presidency (Photo: MoFA)

Indonesia Finalizing Preparations for G20 Summit

Antara • 03 October 2022 18:14
Jakarta: The Indonesian government has continued to finalize preparations for the G20 Summit, which is scheduled to take place in Bali on November 15 and 16, 2022. On Monday, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) chaired an internal meeting at Jakarta Presidential Palace to discuss preparations, in terms of the physical readiness and the details of the peak activities of the G20 Summit.
 
"Almost all of the working groups and engagement groups have been completed," Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto, told the media after the meeting.
 
The results of the G20 Sherpa meeting on economy, health, and finance were also presented to the President, he informed.

According to Hartarto, the form and format of the final report will be discussed and agreed on in four rounds of Sherpa meetings.
 
"Indonesia hopes that the overall results of the discussion can be simple and summarized in 34 paragraphs, and this has already begun to be prepared," he said.
 
A number of G20 countries are pushing for the inclusion of issues related to Russia's military invasion of Ukraine in the joint agreement that will be released at the G20 Summit, the minister added.
 
"We want it to be included in the leaders’ declaration. So, from a technical and format point of view, there are still discussions that must be explored again," Hartarto said.
 
Indonesia will continue to monitor changing global developments and remain vigilant against problems that can be mitigated through the G20 Summit, he added.
 
Meanwhile, President Widodo is planning to visit Bali to directly review arrangements for the summit.
 
Indonesia has pushed three priority issues during its G20 Presidency: global health architecture, digital transformation, and sustainable energy transition, with the main theme being "Recover Together, Recover Stronger.”
 
The National Police (Polri) earlier determined five priority security areas for the G20 Summit -- Seminyak, Jimbaran, North Nusa Dua, South Nusa Dua, and Sanur.
 
"The five areas are prioritized because all delegates, including presidential activities, will be centralized there," Polri assistant operations chief, Inspector General Agung Setya Imam Effendi, said.
 
Security operations during the G20 Summit will be conducted centrally, he informed.
 
"This means that police operations will be conducted starting from the National Police Headquarters to the regional level in Bali and West Nusa Tenggara (NTB)," he explained.
 
Police officers deployed to the G20 Summit will serve for 10 days from November 7–17, 2022, he said.
 
So far, Polri has deployed over five thousand personnel for security operations at the G20 Summit, while 1,600 members of the police have been prepared as reserve forces, he added.
 
The number of troops deployed could increase based on the conditions on the ground and developments, he remarked.
 
"The police are also preparing special vehicles -- ships, helicopters, and escort cars -- to secure the areas," Effendi said.
 
All motorized vehicles used by the police during the G20 Summit security operations will run on electrical energy.
 
"In accordance with the directive of the G20 Summit under the Indonesian Presidency, we are being encouraged to become environmentally friendly in our implementation. Hence, we will use electric vehicles," Effendi remarked.
 
(WAH)

