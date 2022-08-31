English  
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

President Jokowi Distributes 2,700 Business Registration Number in Papua

Andhika Prasetyo, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 31 August 2022 12:53
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has distributed 2,700 Business Registration Numbers to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in Papua Province.
 
President Jokowi hopes that local MSMES can develop their businesses after receiving Business Registration Numbers.
 
"With this  Business Registration Number, you can access financing from banks," said President Jokowi in Papua on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.
 
The Head of State believes that local products can compete with products from other provinces. 
 
According to him, in terms of packaging, all of them are very attractive. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"I was really surprised that in Papua the products are that good with good packaging," he stated.
 
"There is coffee, there is pineapple juice, there is shredded tuna, all kinds of things. The packaging is good, the branding is good, the name is also cool," he added.
 
Jokowi wants products that already have superior quality to not only circulate in Papua. One way to do this, he said, is by using e-commerce. Papuan MSME actors, he stressed, must join digit platforms and sell their goods there.
 
"Because the products are good, don't only sell them here," said President Jokowi.
 
(WAH)
