Hydrometeorological Disasters in East Nusa Tenggara Damage 396 Homes

"From as many as 1,377 residents' houses that were affected by disasters, there were 396 units of houses that were severely, moderately, or slightly damaged due to hydrometeorological disasters such as floods, landslides, and strong winds," chief executive of the NTT BPBD Ambrosius Kodo said when contacted here on Friday.
He informed that the damaged houses are spread across several districts, such as Kupang, South Timor Tengah, Belu, Rote Ndao, Alor, Lembata, East Flores, Sikka, and Manggarai.
Of the 396 houses, 169 have been severely damaged, 71 have been moderately damaged, and 156 have been slightly damaged.
Kodo said that several areas affected by the disasters are currently in a conducive condition. Meanwhile, in some other areas, the processes of emergency response or handling in the field are currently on, he added.
The provincial government has provided logistical support through the Social Office and the NTT BPBD and coordinated with the regional governments about handling measures by using the resources that they have, he noted.
"For the things that cannot be done, especially after disasters, we ask support from the central government, both through the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) or other relevant ministries and institutions," he said.
He added that the provincial government of NTT has lauded regional heads who have conducted swift disaster handling, such as evacuating affected residents, fulfilling the basic needs of affected residents, providing health services, and collecting data on property loss and environmental damage, among others.