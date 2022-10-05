English  
TNI commander General Andika Perkasa. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesian Military Chief Receives Medal of Merit from Timor Leste

Antara • 05 October 2022 10:14
Jakarta: Indonesian military (TNI) Chief General Andika Perkasa, and former State Intelligence Board (BIN) chief, A.M Hendropriyono, have received medals of merit from Timor Leste for their significant contribution to the country's peace and stability.
 
"Thank you for the award. May the good relations between Indonesia and Timor Leste always be maintained, of course, not only in the defense field," Perkasa said on his YouTube channel, which was accessed online from Jakarta on Tuesday.
 
Perkasa received the award when he visited Timor Leste to attend the commemoration of the 44th anniversary of Forcas Armadas de Libertacao Nacional de Timor Leste (Falintil)—armed force troops who fought for liberating Timor Leste during the country's struggle for independence.

As a reminder and form of respect for the heroes' services, Timor Leste celebrates Falintil.'s anniversary every August 20.
 
Timor Leste President Jose Manuel Ramos Horta specially conferred the medals of merit "Ordem de Timor Leste" on General Perkasa, General Angus Campbell, and Admiral Antonio Menuel Fernandes da Silva Ribeiro.
 
"Ordem de Timor Leste” is the highest medal of merit bestowed upon foreign figures and citizens for their significant contribution to the country's peace and stability.
 
In his address, Horta said Timor Leste is a peaceful country and has no enemies.
 
However, Timor Leste will continue to develop its troops and state defense system, he said.
 
Timor Leste enjoys close relations with neighboring countries such as Indonesia and Australia as well as Portugal, particularly in the defense field, he added. 

 
(WAH)

Global Headwinds Slowing Africa's Economic Growth: World Bank

New Cholera Upsurge Puts 1.2 Million Haitian Children at Risk

Ukraine War Impedes Post-Pandemic Recovery in Emerging Europe, Central Asia: World Bank

Peringatan!