Until Tuesday, the BMKG recorded 117 aftershocks. (Photo: medcom.id)
Until Tuesday, the BMKG recorded 117 aftershocks. (Photo: medcom.id)

BMKG Dispatches Team to Mitigate North Tapanuli Quake

Antara • 04 October 2022 18:28
Taput: The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) formed and dispatched a quick action team for post-quake mitigation in North Tapanuli, North Sumatra Province.
 
Head of BMKG Dwikorita Karnawati stated that the quick action was a follow-up to BMKG's measures in disaster-affected areas by assuaging the fears of the public to avoid provocation from hoax issues.
 
"The team is coordinating with relevant officials to expedite and expand the dissemination of safety information," she noted in a written statement received here Tuesday.

The 5.8-magnitude earthquake in North Tapanuli on October 1 damaged several buildings in the surrounding area. The impact of the earthquake was felt by local communities and districts close to the earthquake location.
 
Until Tuesday, the BMKG recorded 117 aftershocks, with 15 of them being felt by the community.
 
During the following events of the main earthquake in North Tapanuli, several hoax issues circulated in the community and caused excessive panic around the earthquake area and local communities, Karnawati stated.
 
"In encouraging mitigation after the main earthquake, the BMKG formed a quick action team. The team went out on the field to calm the public regarding circulating hoax issues," she stated.
 
Meanwhile, researcher from the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics College (STMKG), Marzuki Sinambela, said the BMKG team's quick action would encourage the acceleration of earthquake mitigation steps in North Tapanuli.
 
BMKG's monitoring showed that the North Tapanuli earthquake on October 1 would not be followed by aftershocks with greater strength. Until Tuesday, there has been a decline, both in magnitude and frequency.
 
Sinambela addressed that based on the experts' study, the Sumatran fault that crosses the Tarutung area, specifically the Renun segment, has the potential to trigger an earthquake, with a maximum magnitude of M7.8, and the Toru Segment that has a maximum potential magnitude of M7.4.
 
"However, this is a potential and not a prediction. We will never know when it occurs," Sinambela stated. 

 
(WAH)

The earthquake did not trigger any tsunami warnings (Photo: medcom.id)

