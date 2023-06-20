ASEAN has Rules That Must Be Observed

Some say the meeting overstepped Indonesia as chair of ASEAN and violated the mandate of the 5 points of consensus (5PC) agreed upon by ASEAN.
Special Staff of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia for Regional Diplomacy, Ngurah Swajaya said, Thailand's approach with only one of the parties involved in the political conflict in Myanmar, could violate the mandate of the ASEAN Five Point Consensus.
"If one country takes the initiative, go ahead, it's that country's right. But if we talk in the ASEAN context, we have rules of the game that must be observed," said Ngurah in a press conference in Jakarta, Monday, June 19, 2023.
Ngurah's statement refers to the 5PC which is a joint decision of ASEAN leaders, including Myanmar in it.
"Within one organization, it is normal to have debates or differences of opinion, but it must be seen that even at the last Labuan Bajo Summit there was an agreement among ASEAN leaders that the Five-Point Consensus is still the reference," said Ngurah.
According to Ngurah, ASEAN is prioritizing an inclusive and long-term solution for Myanmar. The solution, said Ngurah, must be Myanmar-led Myanmar-own.
"One of these mandates is clearly taking an approach with all stakeholders, and encouraging a national inclusive dialogue in Myanmar to be carried out.
"An inclusive settlement is the only way for the dialogue that is created in Myanmar to be sustainable and long-term," he explained.
Regarding the meeting in Thailand, Ngurah said Indonesia was invited. However, Indonesia chose not to come. He did not want to comment on the reason.
Thailand wants Myanmar not to be isolated"We did it with transparency. Myanmar changed its foreign minister, we have to listen to him. Without dialogue (with the Myanmar junta), how can we find a way out?" Don said regarding the meeting.
He said the government had made it clear to ASEAN member countries that they were not acting on behalf of regional organizations or the ASEAN chair, but Thailand was still supporting the work of the ASEAN chair.
Thailand is hosting a meeting aimed at re-engaging ASEAN with the Myanmar junta.
The meeting in Pattaya on 18-19 June 2023 invited ASEAN foreign ministers, and was attended by the foreign minister appointed by the Myanmar junta, Than Swe. However, no ASEAN foreign ministers attended the meeting, including Indonesia's foreign minister.
Apart from Indonesia and other ASEAN member countries, Thailand also invited neighboring countries such as India and China. (Kevin Schreiber)