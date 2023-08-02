English  
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi meeting with her counterpart from Swiss. Photo: Medcom.id
Indonesia wanted Switzerland Participate in Building Nusantara

Marcheilla Ariesta • 02 August 2023 18:03
Jakarta: During 2021, Switzerland becoming the second largest European investor in Indonesia. Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said she underlined the importance of ensuring a Bilateral Investment Agreement can be ratified this year.
 
"This treaty will provide legal protection and business certainty for our investors," said Retno, in a joint press statement with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis in Jakarta, Wednesday, August 2, 2023.
 
"We also want to collaborate with Switzerland in building Indonesia's new capital city, Nusantara," Retno added.

He said, this collaboration was mainly in the hotel industry and higher education.
 
Meanwhile, for business-to-business efforts, KADIN Indonesia also plans to hold an Indonesia-EFTA (European Free Trade Association) Business Roadshow next year.
 
In this meeting, the two foreign ministers also discussed green development. "Indonesia is firmly committed to contributing to achieving sustainable development, including through accelerating the energy transition," Retno continued.
 
In this regard, Retno appreciated Indonesia's inclusion as a Priority Country for the 2021-2024 Swiss Development Cooperation for the fourth time.
 
"This program has funded 37 projects in the public-private sector, including the Renewable Energy Skills Development initiative and the initiative under the MoU on Sustainable Landscapes," she said.
 
On this occasion, Foreign Minister Cassis said that his party had many discussions to improve the future of the two countries.
 
"In today's meeting, we discussed how to create the best possible framework conditions so that the Swiss private sector can invest more in Indonesia, not only here (Jakarta), but also in the new capital city, Nusantara,” Minister Retno said.
 
She said, currently there are more than 150 Swiss companies located in Jakarta. "They create jobs, prosperity, and continue to share innovative power to assist Indonesia in this economic crisis," he said.
 
Switzerland is one of Indonesia's largest partners in the European Free Trade Association (EFTA). Last year, Indonesia-Switzerland trade figures increased by 38 percent compared to 2021.
 
(FJR)

