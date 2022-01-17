English  
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

Jokowi to Inspect Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Rail Project

English jakarta president joko widodo west java
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 17 January 2022 14:22
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is scheduled to conduct a series of working visit to West Java province on Monday.
 
Accrording to the Press, Media and Information Bureau of the Presidential Secretariat, President Jokowi and the entourage departed from Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base, Jakarta, at around 08:00 Western Indonesian Time (WIB).
 
They left for West Java province on Presidential aircraft.

He is slated to give a public lecture during the 67th Dies Natalis of Parahyangan Catholic University (Unpar), Bandung, West Java province.
 
The President is also scheduled to distribute cash transfer assistance (BLT) to street vendors and small stall owners.
 
Afterwards, he will inspect tunnel number 2 of Jakarta-Bandung High-speed Rail in Purwakarta regency before returning to Bogor Presidential Palace.
 
(WAH)
