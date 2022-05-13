English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 10 to 156,448. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 10 to 156,448. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Records 335 New COVID-19 Cases

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 13 May 2022 16:12
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 335 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,050,211.
 
From Thursday noon to Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 254 to 5,888,825.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 10 to 156,448.

COVID-19 Summit

On Thursday, under the leadership of the United States (US, Belize, Germany, Indonesia, and Senegal, global leaders from across the world’s economies, civil society, and the private sector gathered for the 2nd Global COVID-19 Summit.  
 
Summit participants made major new policy and financial commitments to make vaccines available to those at highest risk, to expand access to tests and treatments, and to prevent future health crises. 
 
"Success in these areas is achievable, but it is not inevitable; leaders reinforced the value of whole-of-government and whole-of-society approaches to bring the acute phase of COVID-19 to an end, and the importance of being  prepared for future pandemic threats," the co-hosts of the summit said in a statement on Thursday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"The Summit was focused on preventing complacency, recognizing the pandemic is not over; protecting the most vulnerable, including the elderly, immunocompromised people, and frontline and health workers; and preventing future health crises, recognizing now is the time to secure political and financial commitment for pandemic preparedness," they stated.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Beware of Possible Tsunamis Caused by Mount Anak Krakatau: BRIN

Beware of Possible Tsunamis Caused by Mount Anak Krakatau: BRIN

English
research and innovation
Financial Inclusion as Indonesia's Economic Recovery Strategy: Minister

Financial Inclusion as Indonesia's Economic Recovery Strategy: Minister

English
finance
Over 166 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated: COVID-19 Task Force

Over 166 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated: COVID-19 Task Force

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
3 RUU DOB Papua Ditargetkan Selesai Juni
Nasional

3 RUU DOB Papua Ditargetkan Selesai Juni

Babak 1, Garuda Muda Unggul Dua Gol atas Filipina
Olahraga

Babak 1, Garuda Muda Unggul Dua Gol atas Filipina

Waduh! Penurunan Cadangan Devisa Bikin Rupiah Babak Belur Lagi
Ekonomi

Waduh! Penurunan Cadangan Devisa Bikin Rupiah Babak Belur Lagi

Indonesia Diharapkan Bawa Isu Palestina ke G20
Internasional

Indonesia Diharapkan Bawa Isu Palestina ke G20

Suzuki GSX-S950 R Design Menyambut MotoGP Prancis
Otomotif

Suzuki GSX-S950 R Design Menyambut MotoGP Prancis

PPDB DKI Jakarta 2022 Segera Dibuka, Ini Jadwal Lengkapnya
Pendidikan

PPDB DKI Jakarta 2022 Segera Dibuka, Ini Jadwal Lengkapnya

Selalu Dicap Sempurna, Raisa: Gak Ada Celah Buat Jadi Manusia
Hiburan

Selalu Dicap Sempurna, Raisa: Gak Ada Celah Buat Jadi Manusia

Hati-Hati, Ada Scam Menyamar Sebagai Aplikasi Berbayar
Teknologi

Hati-Hati, Ada Scam Menyamar Sebagai Aplikasi Berbayar

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini
Properti

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!