Jakarta: The Jakarta Metro Police is set to implement a crowd free night (CFN) policy at 11 areas in Jakarta on New Year's Eve.
According to Traffice Director of the Jakarta Metro Police Senior Commissioner Sambodo Purnomo Yogo, the 11 areas usually attract crowds during New Year celebrations.
"The implementation of CFN is a form of vigilance," the police official said here on Thursday, December 30, 2021.
Here are 11 areas that will be closed on New Year's Eve 2022:
1. Asia Afrika Street (Senayan City to Hotel Mulia);
2. Gunawarman Street - Senopati Street and SCBD
3. Mahakam-Bulungan-Barito 1;
4. Thamrin-Sudirman;
5. Old town;
6. National Monument Square;
7. Kemayoran;
8. Pantai Indah Kapuk (PIK), especially PIK 2;
9. Kemang (from Prapanca to South Kemang);
10. East Flood Canal;
11. Sunter Lake.
CFN is enforced to limit the mobility of residents on New Year's Eve. It will be enforced on Friday, December 31, 2021 at 22.00 WIB to 04.00 WIB and on Saturday, January 1 2022, from 04.00 WIB to 22.00 WIB.