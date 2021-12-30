English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The National Monument Square (Photo: Medcom.id)
The National Monument Square (Photo: Medcom.id)

Police to Impose Crowd Free Night at 11 Areas in Jakarta on New Year's Eve

English jakarta Christmas and New Year celebrations police
Yakub Pryatama Wijayaatmaja • 30 December 2021 13:49
Jakarta: The Jakarta Metro Police is set to implement a crowd free night (CFN) policy at 11 areas in Jakarta on New Year's Eve. 
 
According to Traffice Director of the Jakarta Metro Police Senior Commissioner Sambodo Purnomo Yogo, the 11 areas usually attract crowds during New Year celebrations.
 
"The implementation of CFN is a form of vigilance," the police official said here on Thursday, December 30, 2021.
 
Here are 11 areas that will be closed on New Year's Eve 2022:
1. Asia Afrika Street  (Senayan City to Hotel Mulia);
2. Gunawarman Street - Senopati Street and SCBD
3. Mahakam-Bulungan-Barito 1;
4. Thamrin-Sudirman;
5. Old town;
6. National Monument Square;
7. Kemayoran;
8. Pantai Indah Kapuk (PIK), especially PIK 2;
9. Kemang (from Prapanca to South Kemang);
10. East Flood Canal; 
11. Sunter Lake.
 
CFN is enforced to limit the mobility of residents on New Year's Eve. It will be enforced on Friday, December 31, 2021 at 22.00 WIB to 04.00 WIB and on Saturday, January 1 2022, from 04.00 WIB to 22.00 WIB.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Jokowi Orders Ministers to Monitor COVID-19 Situation

Jokowi Orders Ministers to Monitor COVID-19 Situation

English
president joko widodo
Govt Institutions Urged to Improve Public Service Quality

Govt Institutions Urged to Improve Public Service Quality

English
president joko widodo
There's No Tolerance for Slow, Complicated Public Services: Jokowi

There's No Tolerance for Slow, Complicated Public Services: Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Ini Dia 40 Pemenang #UpgradeUMKM, Cek di Sini
Ekonomi

Ini Dia 40 Pemenang #UpgradeUMKM, Cek di Sini

Istana: Posisi Wakil Menteri Disiapkan untuk Hadapi Ketidakpastian
Nasional

Istana: Posisi Wakil Menteri Disiapkan untuk Hadapi Ketidakpastian

Pengumuman Hasil Seleksi Tahap 1 Calon Guru Penggerak Tahap 5, Ini <i>Link</i>-nya
Pendidikan

Pengumuman Hasil Seleksi Tahap 1 Calon Guru Penggerak Tahap 5, Ini Link-nya

Volkswagen Belum Kelar dengan Mesin Diesel
Otomotif

Volkswagen Belum Kelar dengan Mesin Diesel

30 Korban Serangan dari Junta Myanmar Mulai Dimakamkan
Internasional

30 Korban Serangan dari Junta Myanmar Mulai Dimakamkan

Facebook dan Metaverse
Teknologi

Facebook dan Metaverse

Ali Nurdin Pelawak Senior Pendiri Grup Doyok Meninggal Dunia
Hiburan

Ali Nurdin Pelawak Senior Pendiri Grup Doyok Meninggal Dunia

Kaleidoskop Olahraga 2021: Kemenangan Perdana Verstappen
Olahraga

Kaleidoskop Olahraga 2021: Kemenangan Perdana Verstappen

Bukan Sekadar Ornamen, Ini Makna 7 Hiasan pada Pohon Natal
Properti

Bukan Sekadar Ornamen, Ini Makna 7 Hiasan pada Pohon Natal

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!