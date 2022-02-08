English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The number increased by 159 compared to the previous day. (Photo: medcom.id)
The number increased by 159 compared to the previous day. (Photo: medcom.id)

3,135 Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients Self-Isolating at Jakarta's Pasar Rumput Apartment Complex

English jakarta covid-19 covid-19 patients
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 08 February 2022 18:07
Jakarta: As many as 3.135 COVID-19 patients are currently self-isolating at Pasar Rumput Apartment, Setiabudi, South Jakarta.
 
All COVID-19 patients who are self-isolating at the government-operated apartment complex are asymptomatic.
 
According to Joint Regional Defense Command I (Kogabwilhan I) spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian, the number of asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients at the apartement complex increased by 159 compared to the previous day.
 
"There are 219 males and 2,916 females," the spokesman said here on Tuesday.
 
Meanwhile, some 5,155 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital was down by 224.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Govt to Stabilize Cooking Oil Prices in Indonesia

Govt to Stabilize Cooking Oil Prices in Indonesia

English
trade
Sinovac Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Effective against Omicron

Sinovac Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Effective against Omicron

English
covid-19
Indonesia Records 37,492 New COVID-19 Cases, 83 Deaths

Indonesia Records 37,492 New COVID-19 Cases, 83 Deaths

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Vaksin <i>Booster</i> Tingkatkan Kekebalan dari Omicron hingga 25%
Nasional

Vaksin Booster Tingkatkan Kekebalan dari Omicron hingga 25%

Guru Swasta Lolos PPPK di Sekolah Negeri, Kemendikbudristek: Jadi Perhatian Khusus
Pendidikan

Guru Swasta Lolos PPPK di Sekolah Negeri, Kemendikbudristek: Jadi Perhatian Khusus

Bea Cukai Permudah Daftar IMEI HP yang Dibeli dari Luar Negeri
Ekonomi

Bea Cukai Permudah Daftar IMEI HP yang Dibeli dari Luar Negeri

WFP: 13 Juta Orang di Benua Afrika Terancam Kelaparan
Internasional

WFP: 13 Juta Orang di Benua Afrika Terancam Kelaparan

Dianggap Sebabkan Laura Anna Lumpuh, Gaga Muhammad Ajukan Banding Vonis 4,5 Tahun
Hiburan

Dianggap Sebabkan Laura Anna Lumpuh, Gaga Muhammad Ajukan Banding Vonis 4,5 Tahun

Kementerian Keuangan Restui Relaksasi PPnBM Otomotif Diperpanjang
Otomotif

Kementerian Keuangan Restui Relaksasi PPnBM Otomotif Diperpanjang

NBA: Tekuk Bulls, Suns Pertahankan Puncak Klasemen
Olahraga

NBA: Tekuk Bulls, Suns Pertahankan Puncak Klasemen

7 Cara Verifikasi Berita di Internet
Teknologi

7 Cara Verifikasi Berita di Internet

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya
Properti

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!