Price of Used Cooking Oil Tends to Decline

Jakarta: The Presidential Staff’s Office (KSP) claims that the policy of banning the export of cooking oil and its raw materials has an impact on the availability and stability of bulk cooking oil prices in the market. The price of bulk cooking oil is claimed to be sloping and tends to decline, although not significantly.
"From the data compiled by KSP, as of May 2 yesterday, the price of used cooking oil on the market was below Rp20,000. The trend is sloping and tends to fall," said Deputy III KSP Panutan Sulendrakusuma in an official statement, Wednesday, May 4, 2022.
The role model admits that it still takes time to clearly see the effectiveness of the ban on exporting cooking oil and cooking oil raw materials. Because the policy has only been running for one week.
"It still takes time to see the outcome," he said.
The role model also ensures that KSP together with all relevant ministries/agencies continue to carry out monitoring in the field so that the implementation of the ban on the export of cooking oil and raw materials is effective and measurable. Including, anticipating negative impacts on farmers.
"We need to ensure that the implementation of the export ban policy for cooking oil and oil raw materials can run effectively and measurably. This of course must be supported by monitoring and evaluation mechanisms at both the central and regional levels," he said.
The Presidential Staff Office held a coordination meeting with the Ministry of Trade, Ministry of Industry, Ministry of Agriculture, and the Food Task Force, regarding the implementation of the policy to ban the export of cooking oil and cooking oil raw materials.
In the meeting several things were agreed upon, namely the determination of indicators of the success of the policy on the prohibition of exporting cooking oil and raw materials, the target number of markets to be monitored, strengthening the application of the Bulk Cooking Oil Information System, a policy plan to overcome the weakening of the price of oil palm fresh fruit bunches, and strategies for controlling efforts. future cooking oil prices.
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) gave directions related to the policy of banning the export of cooking oil and cooking oil raw materials. This directive reflects the government's priority to meet the basic needs of the Indonesian people despite negative impacts such as the potential for unabsorbed oil palm farmers' yields, as well as a decline in exports and foreign exchange reserves. The export ban policy was then regulated in the Minister of Trade Regulation No. 22 of 2022 and took effect on April 28, 2022.